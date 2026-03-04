 MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Celebrates Holi With Citizens, Ministers & Party Workers At CM House In Bhopal; Smears Colour With Supporters-- VIDEO
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav celebrated Holi with citizens, ministers and party workers at his Bhopal residence on Wednesday. People from various sections of society gathered to greet him and exchange colours. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also hosted Holi celebrations at ‘Mama Ka Ghar’, where supporters joined the festivities with songs and traditional rituals.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, March 04, 2026, 01:46 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A grand Holi Celebration was organised at CM Mohan Yadav's residence on Wednesday. People from all walks of life reached there to play with colours along with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

People not only extended the greeting of Holi to the CM but also smeared his face with myriad colours. Likewise, CM too applied the colours on the faces of people and congratulated them on the festival of colours.

Sporting a big smile on his face, he welcomed everyone who reached CM House. Even kids turned up at CM house to congratulate Yadav on Holi. A large number of BJP workers and leaders also turned up CM House to play Holi with CM. Many ministers make it to the CM House to wish Holi to Head of the State.

Artists have performed the Holi Song and dance to enthral the people.

Tribute to former CM

Amid the colourful celebration, CM Yadav paid a homage to the state's former chief minister Virendra Kumar Saklecha on his birth anniversarry. He offered floral tributes to his portrait in the Assembly premises.

Yadav took to X and wrote, "I have been receiving special affection from the revered Shri Saklecha ji since the days of ABVP. We all will always remember him as a skilled leader."

article-image

Holi at 'Mama Ka Ghar'

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also organised Holi celebration at his residence, Mama Ka Ghar in Bhopal. His supporters and well wishers turned up in large numbers to participate in the programme.

People applied colours on his face and exchanged the holi. Moreover, Chouhan’s wife also made it to the programme venue. Seeing her, Chouhan applied a tilak on her forehead, and she sought the blessing by touching his feet.

Chouhan even sang a holi song to entertain the holi revellers.

article-image

