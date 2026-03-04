MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Celebrates Holi With Citizens, Ministers & Party Workers At CM House in Bhopal; Smears Colour With Supporters-- VIDEO |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A grand Holi Celebration was organised at CM Mohan Yadav's residence on Wednesday. People from all walks of life reached there to play with colours along with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

People not only extended the greeting of Holi to the CM but also smeared his face with myriad colours. Likewise, CM too applied the colours on the faces of people and congratulated them on the festival of colours.

Sporting a big smile on his face, he welcomed everyone who reached CM House. Even kids turned up at CM house to congratulate Yadav on Holi. A large number of BJP workers and leaders also turned up CM House to play Holi with CM. Many ministers make it to the CM House to wish Holi to Head of the State.

Artists have performed the Holi Song and dance to enthral the people.

Tribute to former CM

Amid the colourful celebration, CM Yadav paid a homage to the state's former chief minister Virendra Kumar Saklecha on his birth anniversarry. He offered floral tributes to his portrait in the Assembly premises.

आज मध्यप्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री वीरेंद्र कुमार सखलेचा जी की जयंती पर विधानसभा परिसर में उनके चित्र पर पुष्प अर्पित कर नमन किया।



मुझे अभाविप के समय से ही श्रद्धेय सखलेचा जी का विशेष स्नेह प्राप्त हुआ। हम सभी उन्हें एक कुशल नेतृत्वकर्ता के रूप में सदैव स्मरण करते रहेंगे।#ABVP pic.twitter.com/LXyeDdknU1 — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) March 4, 2026

Yadav took to X and wrote, "I have been receiving special affection from the revered Shri Saklecha ji since the days of ABVP. We all will always remember him as a skilled leader."

Holi at 'Mama Ka Ghar'

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also organised Holi celebration at his residence, Mama Ka Ghar in Bhopal. His supporters and well wishers turned up in large numbers to participate in the programme.

People applied colours on his face and exchanged the holi. Moreover, Chouhan’s wife also made it to the programme venue. Seeing her, Chouhan applied a tilak on her forehead, and she sought the blessing by touching his feet.

Chouhan even sang a holi song to entertain the holi revellers.