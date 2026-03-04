MP News: 29-Year-Old Arrested For Raping 11-Year-Old In Jabalpur | Representational Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Yet another case of sexual assault against a minor was reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur on Wednesday.

According to information, an 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped after being lured away by a 29-year-old man.

Regarding the matter, police said, the accused took the minor with him on false pretences and sexually assaulted her.

The crime has caused her serious internal injuries. After the child started crying, he abandoned her at the spot and fled.

The minor somehow reached home in a blood-stained condition and narrated the incident to her mother.

The mother then approached the Dhanvantari Nagar police outpost and lodged an FIR.

Read Also MP News: Man Gets Life Sentence Without Remission For Repeated Rape Of Minor Daughter

Taking the matter seriously, police sent the minor for medical examination and launched a search operation.

The accused was identified as Ram Bahadur Thapa and is a resident of Parsawada Shanti Nagar, was arrested soon after.

Police have registered a case against him under charges of rape, kidnapping and the POCSO Act. He was produced before a court and has been sent to jail.

Dhanvantari Nagar police are investigating the case further.