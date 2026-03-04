 MP News: 29-Year-Old Arrested For Raping 11-Year-Old In Jabalpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: 29-Year-Old Arrested For Raping 11-Year-Old In Jabalpur

MP News: 29-Year-Old Arrested For Raping 11-Year-Old In Jabalpur

An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped after being lured away by a 29-year-old man. The accused, Ram Bahadur Thapa of Parsawada Shanti Nagar, reportedly fled after the assault, leaving the injured child behind. Following an FIR at Dhanvantari Nagar outpost, police arrested him and further investigation is underway.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, March 04, 2026, 01:03 PM IST
article-image
MP News: 29-Year-Old Arrested For Raping 11-Year-Old In Jabalpur | Representational Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Yet another case of sexual assault against a minor was reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur on Wednesday.

According to information, an 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped after being lured away by a 29-year-old man.

Regarding the matter, police said, the accused took the minor with him on false pretences and sexually assaulted her. 

The crime has caused her serious internal injuries. After the child started crying, he abandoned her at the spot and fled.

FPJ Shorts
IIT Kharagpur Announces Launch Of School Of Digital Learning, Applied AI & Machine Learning, Backed By $5 Million Commitment
IIT Kharagpur Announces Launch Of School Of Digital Learning, Applied AI & Machine Learning, Backed By $5 Million Commitment
Aurobindo Pharma Subsidiary Launches AIDS Capsules In $3.3 Billion US Market
Aurobindo Pharma Subsidiary Launches AIDS Capsules In $3.3 Billion US Market
Hijab Debate Reignites On Social Media After Pathan Brothers & Their Wives Attend Arjun-Saaniya's Pre-Wedding Festivities; Video
Hijab Debate Reignites On Social Media After Pathan Brothers & Their Wives Attend Arjun-Saaniya's Pre-Wedding Festivities; Video
Crackdown On Fake War Footage? X To Suspend Revenue Sharing For Users Posting Undisclosed AI War Videos
Crackdown On Fake War Footage? X To Suspend Revenue Sharing For Users Posting Undisclosed AI War Videos

The minor somehow reached home in a blood-stained condition and narrated the incident to her mother. 

The mother then approached the Dhanvantari Nagar police outpost and lodged an FIR.

Read Also
MP News: Man Gets Life Sentence Without Remission For Repeated Rape Of Minor Daughter
article-image

Taking the matter seriously, police sent the minor for medical examination and launched a search operation. 

The accused was identified as Ram Bahadur Thapa and is a resident of Parsawada Shanti Nagar, was arrested soon after.

Police have registered a case against him under charges of rape, kidnapping and the POCSO Act. He was produced before a court and has been sent to jail.

Dhanvantari Nagar police are investigating the case further.

Read Also
MP News: Man Booked Under POCSO For Raping 13-Year-Old Daughter Multiple Times In Shivpuri
article-image

Follow us on