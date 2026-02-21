 MP News: Man Booked Under POCSO For Raping 13-Year-Old Daughter Multiple Times In Shivpuri
In Shivpuri district’s Pohri area, police registered a case under rape charges and the POCSO Act against a father accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting his 13-year-old daughter. The labourer, working in Jaipur, allegedly assaulted her four times. The latest incident occurred at night; police filed an FIR and launched a search to arrest him.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, February 21, 2026, 03:21 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Man Booked Under POCSO For Raping 13-Year-Old Daughter Multiple Times In Shivpuri | Representational Image

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A disturbing case of alleged sexual assault was reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district where a father was accused of raping his 13-year-old daughter repeatedly.

According to information, the incident happened under Pohri police station area of Shivpuri district.

Police have registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of rape and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act following a complaint filed by the minor. 

An investigation is currently underway.

According to police officials, the accused works as a laborer in Jaipur and would allegedly assault his daughter whenever he visited his village. 

Authorities stated that the accused had sexually assaulted the minor four times in the past.

The latest incident reportedly occurred around 9 pm while the girl was sleeping with her grandmother. 

The accused allegedly attempted to forcibly take the girl into another room. When the grandmother objected, he allegedly pushed her to the ground.

Family members rushed to the spot after being alerted, but by then, the assault had already taken place. 

Following the incident, the family took the minor to the Pohri police station during the night, where an FIR was registered.

Police have launched a search operation to trace and arrest the

article-image

Similar cases reported frequently

Similar case involving the rape of a minor girl came to light in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district just 3 days ago.

The accused was reportedly the victim’s father. The incident occurred in the Bamori area.

Police registered an FIR promptly, arrested the accused soon after, and subsequently sent him to jail

article-image

