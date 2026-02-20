 MP News: POCSO Case Disposal Rate In FTCS Declines
Disposal of cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has declined in Madhya Pradesh’s 67 Fast Track Courts, with 8,130 cases disposed in 2023, 6,152 in 2024 and 5,374 in 2025. Around 10,864 cases remain pending, though the Centre has extended the Fast Track Special Courts scheme till March 2026.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, February 20, 2026, 10:10 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Disposal of cases registered under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have declined in Madhya Pradesh Fast Track Courts (FTCs) over the last three years.

On average, the state takes 380 days to dispose of a POCSO case. Despite the slowdown, courts in Madhya Pradesh dispose of child sexual offence cases faster than several other states, according to data presented in Rajya Sabha, highlighting disparities.

As per the Union Law Ministry, 67 FTCs are functional in Madhya Pradesh. In these courts, 8,130 cases were disposed in 2023, 6,152 in 2024, and 5,374 in 2025.

The Centrally Sponsored Scheme for the establishment of Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs), including exclusive POCSO (ePOCSO) Courts, was launched in October 2019. These courts are dedicated to time-bound trial and disposal of pending cases related to rape and offences under the POCSO Act.

Currently, 10,864 POCSO and sexual offence cases are pending in various FTCs in the state. The Central Government has extended the FTSC scheme to March 31, 2026, to ensure continued, dedicated resources for rapid trials. Across India, 774 fast-track special courts exist, including 398 dedicated e-POCSO courts designed exclusively to clear backlogs.

