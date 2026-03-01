MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Releases Turtles, Gharials Into Kuno River |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav released turtles of endangered species and gharials into Kuno river in Sheopur on Sunday. A total of 33 turtles and 53 gharial were released into Kuno river as part of biodiversity conservation measures.

The released tortoises were brought from Tortoise Centre, Barhai of Morena. Out of 33 turtles, 25 were three striped roofed turtles and 8 were Indian flap shelled turtles. The gharials were brought from Deori Gharial Centre.

While releasing turtles into the river, CM highlighted the importance of biodiversity among aquatic animals and how they contribute to ecological balance.

Notably, turtles and gharials are rare aquatic species found in Ganga and Brahmaputra river basins. They are invaluable components of biodiversity and play a crucial role in maintaining natural ecological balance of rivers. These species are listed in the endangered category on the Red List of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Earlier at Gwalior airport, CM spoke to mediapersons and said that release of nine Botswanian cheetahs has bolstered the cheetah project of Kuno National Park. Now total count of cheetahs in Kuno has reached 48. The state has become number one in tiger and cheetah population.