Bhopal News: Shia Muslims Observe Condolence Meeting After US-Israel Air Strikes Kill Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Bhopal News: Condolence Meeting Observed For Ali Khamenei |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After Kashmir and Lucknow, Shia Muslims in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal observed a condolence meeting over the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

A condolence gathering was held at a Shia mosque of Bhopal on Sunday after the Zohr (afternoon) prayers.

Members of the Shia community attended the gathering in large numbers. Organisers paid tribute to Khamenei and speakers highlighted his life and contributions.

Discussions on global developments also took place amid the war between Iran and Israel. The event was organised peacefully and community members were urged to participate.

Who was Ali Khamenei?

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had been Iran’s Supreme Leader since 1989, following the death of Ruhollah Khomeini.

He was reported dead after a major attack by Israel and the United States, Iranian state media confirmed early on Sunday, March 1, 2026.

The announcement came after coordinated military strikes that hit key sites across Iran.

All about war

According to media reports, Israel and US allegedly assasinated atleast 40 top leaders of Iran, including Supreme Leader Khamenei, Iran's Army chief, Iran's Defence Minister and Defence Council, which prompted Iran to launch strickes across Middle East, including Dubai, Qatar.

Iran and Israel are witnessing a war at present. The conflict is linked to several major issues.

The United States suspects that Iran may try to develop nuclear weapons, which is why it has imposed sanctions. Iran says its nuclear program is only for electricity and scientific research, not weapons.

Iran’s ballistic missile program is another major point of tension. Iran says its missiles are necessary for its security and calls the issue a ‘red line.’

The US strongly supports Israel, while Iran openly opposes Israel and accuses it of creating instability in the region.

The US also accuses Iran of supporting armed groups in countries like Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen to increase its influence. Iran says it is only protecting its interests and allies.