Bhopal News: Nine Shops Razed, Houses Spared After Bulldozers In Bhadbhada; Structures Cleared Within Upper Lake’s 50-metre FTL Zone |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a major drive carried out at Bhadbhada Square on Monday, nine shops built within the restricted 50-metre Full Tank Level (FTL) zone of Upper Lake were demolished to clear unauthorised constructions in Bhoj wetland area.

As Bhopal Municipal Corporation razed the encroachments in presence of administrative and police officials, the local traders and residents raised protest. However, police personnel and officials remained firm and completed the demolition.

The BMC had given a three-day grace period to shopkeepers to vacate the premises. Anticipating action, most traders had taken away their goods before the demolition began.

The BMC anti-encroachment squad removed all nine structures within two hours with help of two JCB machines and other equipment. Nearly 35 personnel from district administration and civic body were deployed during the drive conducted in the presence of the TT Nagar SDM and tehsildar. The houses located behind the demolished shops were not touched during the operation.

Action under Bhoj wetland rules

Officials stated that the demolition was carried out as per Bhoj Wetland Rules, which prohibit any construction within a 50-metre radius of the lake’s FTL. Authorities confirmed that similar actions will continue in phases to remove all identified encroachments around the lake.

Opposition alleges bias

The selective action has drawn criticism from Congress party. Local leader Shoaib Khan and residents staged a protest alleging that the drive targeted only small traders while ignoring alleged encroachments of influential people who own hotels and bungalows in the lake’s catchment area.

Sanskriti Jain, municipal commissioner said, “The administration is committed to protecting the lake. Encroachments within the 50-metre FTL zone of Upper Lake will be removed in a phased manner. Similar drives will continue in future,”