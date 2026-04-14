Bhopal News: Police Stop Congress Leaders En Route To Raisen To Attend Kisan Mela

Bhopal News: Police Stop Cong Leaders In Bhopal En Route To Raisen | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leaders led by state party president Jitu Patwari were stopped at Patel Nagar on the outskirts of Bhopal city while they were on their way to attend Kisan Mela in Raisen on Monday. The government is organising the three-day fair in Raisen from April 11 and it will conclude on April 13.

Police stopped the leaders midway by setting up barricades in Patel Nagar area. A large police force and water cannon were deployed to prevent Congress leaders from proceeding. After they were stopped, Congress leader Mukesh Nayak had a heated argument with the police over the issue.

Talking to mediapersons, Patwari said he had asked the administration, union minister Shivraj Singh and chief minister Mohan Yadav for permission to participate in the mela, but received no reply. He also claimed that someone had suggested he refrain from participating in the event.

He said he was also a farmer and wanted to see the innovations and technologies being presented at the fair but was stopped because he was a politician.