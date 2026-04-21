Gwalior Women Pickpocket Gang Strikes E-Rickshaws, Steals ₹10 Lakh Worth Cash & Jewels In A Week

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Women pickpocket gang targeted passengers of e-rickshaws and stole jewellery and cash worth ₹10 lakh in a week in Gwalior.

The latest case involves Reena Jatav, a resident of Kumharpura. Jewellery worth ₹5 lakh was stolen from her purse. Police had recently issued an alert to vehicle drivers. Yet the incidents continue unabated. Police are now investigating the matter.

Reena Jatav, a resident of Kumharpura in Gwalior, was going to Purani Cantonment with her father, Lokendra Jatav. Both were sitting in an e-rickshaw from the Gola Ka Mandir intersection. On the way, a woman came and sat beside them, and Yadav got down near Dharmkanta.

After reaching the old cantonment, when Reena opened her purse to pay the fare, she was shocked because the jewellery worth about Rs 5 lakh kept inside it had disappeared.

According to the police, the women in the theft gang sit in the e-rickshaw after fixing the target, and when the vehicle shakes on the road due to the crowd, jerks, or potholes, the accused cut the purse or pocket and commit the theft and run away.

Recently, two days ago, the police had given instructions to be alert by holding a meeting of the drivers of passenger vehicles, but its effect is not visible.

Two women sitting with Sanju Jadon, a resident of Kalpi Road, fled with the jewellery. On the same day, April 16, Rs 30,000 belonging to Ashok Sharma, a resident of Ambah, was also stolen from his e-rickshaw.

The police have registered a case of theft against unknown thieves in all three theft incidents and have started searching for them