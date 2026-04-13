Bhopal News: Supreme Court Pulls Up Madhya Pradesh And Rajasthan Over Sand Mining; ‘Are State Officials Blind?'

Bhopal News: SC Pulls Up MP Raj Over Sand Mining; ‘Are State Officials Blind?' | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court on Monday came down heavily on the governments of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh over illegal sand mining near a bridge in the National Chambal Sanctuary. A bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta, dealing with a suo motu case regarding threats to endangered gharials and aquatic wildlife, has reserved its order for April 17.

The bench cited a recent report of a tractor allegedly carrying illegally mined sand running over a forest guard during the hearing.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the Madhya Pradesh Government, informed the court that a high-ranking officer would submit a fact-finding committee report within a week.

Responding to the delay, Justice Mehta remarked: "Will they give the report after the bridge has fallen down? People have died. Why did the state allow the digging to happen in the first place? Are the officials of the state blind?" He further emphasised how the sand mafia has been targetting state officials with impunity.

Senior Advocate Nikhil Goel, the amicus curiae in the matter, told Free Press that a bridge connecting the two states is at risk. Of its 34 pillars, sand near eight has been excavated to a depth of 25 to 50 feet. Approximately 5,000 people cross the bridge daily.