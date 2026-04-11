Bhopal News: Trader Attempts Self-Immolation During Anti-Encroachment Drive, Alleges Bias | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A trader allegedly set himself on fire during an anti-encroachment drive conducted by the municipal corporation at the 10 Number Market area. The incident created panic among locals and shopkeepers present at the spot.

According to reports, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) anti-encroachment team had reached the market to remove illegal encroachments from the parking area where a lemon water kiosk had been operating for past few days. Officials said the kiosk owner had been repeatedly warned over the last 10 days but he allegedly ignored the instructions.

When the team removed his handcart on Saturday, the accused protested and accused the authorities of carrying out selective and biased action against certain individuals. In a fit of rage, he poured a flammable substance on himself and set himself ablaze.

People present at the spot immediately intervened and managed to douse the flames, preventing a major tragedy. The minorly injured trader was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The incident triggered chaos in the market area, with several traders expressing anger over the action. Local shopkeepers alleged that the BMC officials selectively target a few vendors while ignoring others.

Similar allegations earlier

This is not the first time the municipal corporation s anti-encroachment team has faced allegations of biased action. A month ago, traders in the old city had also accused officials of selectively removing encroachments. Some had even alleged that certain employees facilitate encroachments in exchange for money and take action only against those who do not comply.