Bhopal News: Decision Taken To Procure Organic Products Grown Near Army Camps, Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said a decision has been taken to procure organic products such as vegetables and fruits from farmers cultivating land near army camps. This has helped jawans improve their health and, at the same time, increased farmers’ income. The practice of bringing food from outside has been stopped.

He was addressing the inaugural session of the three-day Upgraded Agriculture Fair in Raisen on Saturday.

Praising Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for organising the convention, he said the Central government has undertaken unprecedented work for farmers in the last few years. The Pradhan Mantri Crop Insurance Scheme is like a boon. Soil health cards have been provided to farmers and villages have been connected with roads. All mandis in the country have been made online, enabling farmers to sell their produce from home. The Minimum Support Price has been increased. He said he comes from a farming community and that a farmer is still alive in his heart.

Irrigation area increased rapidly in MP, says CM Mohan Yadav

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the irrigation area has increased rapidly in the state. In 2002-03, it was a mere 7.5 lakh hectare, which has now risen to 55 lakh hectare. The government is moving ahead to achieve the target of irrigating one crore hectare of agricultural land. Adequate electricity supply is being ensured for farmers. The year 2026 has been declared as Farmer Welfare Year.

Fair is a learning class for farmers', says Union minister Chouhan

Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the agriculture fair will provide a learning platform to farmers in modern techniques and upgraded agricultural practices. The rice of Raisen district is famous even abroad. A mega yagna is underway across the country for farmers’ progress. Through integrated farming, an income of up to Rs 2 lakh can be achieved. A new mobile app has been launched to check soil quality.