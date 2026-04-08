Bhopal News: City Water Bodies Set For ₹12 Crore Rejuvenation |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has launched a comprehensive rejuvenation project for Lower Lake (Chhota Talab) and Shahpura Lake, with an estimated cost of around Rs 12 crore.

The initiative focuses on conservation, pollution control, and aesthetic enhancement to restore and beautify the city’s iconic water bodies.

According to the BMC, years of accumulated silt and waste have reduced the depth of both lakes. To address this, the corporation will undertake scientific desilting to restore their capacity. Pitching work will also be carried out along the banks to prevent erosion.

However, since Lower Lake is classified as a wetland, authorities will opt for stone pitching instead of permanent concrete structures to maintain ecological balance. Additionally, untreated sewage flowing into the lakes will be diverted and released only after proper treatment.

Lower Lake: Pathways, fountains and STP

At Lower Lake, works worth Rs 4.97 crore are underway, covering a stretch of nearly 1.4 km where old pitching has deteriorated. Five new fountains will be installed to enhance the lake’s visual appeal. A new pedestrian pathway is being developed in the Professor Colony area, along with plantation drives. To tackle pollution from the Banganga drain, a 10 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) will be installed to ensure cleaner inflow into the lake.

Shahpura Lake: Park development and beautification

At Shahpura Lake, around Rs 6.5 crore will be spent on desilting, pitching, and beautification works. While one fountain already exists, seven additional fountains are proposed. The project also includes treatment systems for water coming from the Panchsheel and Chunabhatti drains. Pathways, lighting infrastructure, and plantation will be developed around the lake. A new park is also planned near Bansal Hospital to enhance public spaces.

Kaliyasot riverfront inspired by Sabarmati

In a parallel development, plans are underway to transform the Kaliyasot River on the lines of the Sabarmati Riverfront. The proposal follows a visit by local MLA Rameshwar Sharma earlier this year. Officials confirmed that the tender process is currently in progress, with some beautification work also expected around the Upper Lake.

Official Statement

“Work is currently underway to beautify the city's water bodies. Measures such as pitching and desilting are being undertaken to preserve these water bodies. New fountains will also be installed in the ponds

Tanmay Vashishth Sharma, Additional Commissioner. BMC