Bhopal News: 10 New STPS To Protect Water Bodies From Over 170 MLD Sewage Dumping; Bhanpur To Get Largest 60 MLD Plant | Representatiional Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to establish 10 new sewage treatment plants (STPs) under the AMRUT 2.0 Mission across the city.

The Rs 213.75 crore project aims to enhance sewage treatment capacity and curb pollution in major water bodies such as Upper Lake, Lower Lake, Shahpura Lake and Halali Dam.

According to the BMC’s water works department, Bhopal currently generates nearly 360 million litres per day (MLD) of sewage. The proposed STPs will add 171 MLD of treatment capacity, taking the city’s total capacity to about 290.63 MLD.

Officials said this would help reduce the large volume of untreated wastewater flowing into natural water bodies.

BMC Executive Engineer RK Trivedi said the STPs would be highly modern and are expected to function for at least five decades.

Environmental impact expected

At present, about 240 MLD of untreated sewage is directly discharged into key water bodies such as Upper Lake and the Betwa river, leading to severe pollution. With the commissioning of the new STPs, a significant share of this wastewater will be treated and reused, helping conserve water resources and reduce environmental damage.

Bhanpur to get largest STP

The largest plant under the project will be set up in Bhanpur with a capacity of 60 MLD. Located on the Patra Nala, the treated water from the plant will be discharged into Halali Dam.

Other proposed STP locations and capacities

Char Imli: 1 MLD

Samardha: 5 MLD

Mata Mandir: 6 MLD

Banganga and Arhedi: 10 MLD each

Ekant Park: 13 MLD

Kotra: 14 MLD

Khajuri Kalan: 20 MLD

Bawadiya Kalan: 32 MLD

Current STP performance remains a concern

Despite having 17 operational STPs with a combined installed capacity of 204 MLD, the city is currently treating only about 119.63 MLD, indicating underutilisation and operational inefficiencies.

“The new STPs will ensure that sewage is treated before being released into natural water bodies, marking a crucial step towards sustainable urban management,” said Sanskriti Jain, Commissioner, BMC.