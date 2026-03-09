Bhopal News: Capital Top On MP’s Water Pipeline Leak List

Bhopal News: Bhopal Top On MP’s Water Pipeline Leak List | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A recent investigation by the Urban Administration Department (UAD) has revealed that 62,528 leakages have been detected across 16 municipal corporations in the state, with Bhopal recording the highest number of over 7,000 leaks.

The findings come in the wake of the tragic deaths linked to contaminated drinking water in Bhagirathpura Indore, which raised serious concerns about water supply safety in the state.

However, repair work in the state capital has been relatively slow. Data released by the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) shows that only 2,457 leakages have been repaired so far.

This means that only about 35% of the leakages were identified. UAD officials warned that such conditions increased the risk of sewage mixing with drinking water, potentially triggering serious public health crises.

Bhopal accounts for 12% of leakages

The report said that nearly 12% of the total leakages found in major urban bodies were in Bhopa alone. Meanwhile, Indore has reported around 4,800 leakages, many of which involve pipelines passing through drainage lines.

Slow pace of repair raises concern

Following the Indore incident, the BMC began releasing daily data on leakage repair. However, progress has been slow. Out of more than 7,000 identified leakages, only 2,457 have been repaired so far, amounting to roughly 35% of the total. With thousands of leaks still unattended, a large volume of treated water is lost daily.

Survey of old pipelines ordered

A UAD official said that in response to the situation, the state government had directed all municipal bodies to complete a survey of old water pipelines and submit a report by March 15.

Official statement

BMC Commissioner Sanskriti Jain confirmed that more than 2,500 leakages had been identified and repaired so far, adding that the repair drive was continuing daily, with teams responding to complaints and taking action across the city.