Bhopal News: Railway Women Crew Operate Bhopal-Bilaspur Express On Women's Day

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On International Women’s Day, Train No. 18235 Bhopal-Bilaspur Express was operated entirely by women staff, showcasing the growing participation and efficiency of women in railways. The special train departed from Platform No. 5 at Bhopal Railway Station at 10:15 am.

Senior Divisional Electrical Engineer (TRO) Sachin Sharma flagged off the train, welcomed female crew members with garlands and bouquets, and commended them for their dedication, efficiency and excellent work. He wished them well and praised the Railways’ initiative to promote women’s empowerment.

The train was operated by an all-female crew, including Loco Pilot Nutan Kumari, Assistant Loco Pilot Megha Thote, Train Manager Sangeeta Koli, and Train Ticket Examiners Rashmi Magarde and Manisha Sahu. This step highlights the Railways’ efforts to enhance women’s role in operations and decision-making.

Present on the occasion were Senior Divisional Electrical Engineer (Traction Operations) Sachin Sharma, Station Director Babulal Meena, Chief Loco Inspector (Lobby Incharge) Rakesh Choubey, Station Manager (Commercial), along with other officers, employees and union representatives.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Saurabh Kataria said that thanks to the hard work, dedication and commitment of female employees, women are successfully contributing across various railway fields. Bhopal Division provides a conducive work environment, training and encouragement to empower women and enhance their efficiency.

This initiative, launched on International Women’s Day, celebrates women’s empowerment and achievements, reflecting their growing role in society and Railways.