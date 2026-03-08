Bhopal News: SIT Chargesheet In Banned Meat Case Under Scrutiny | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Questions are being raised over the chargesheet filed in the high-profile banned meat supply case linked to BMC slaughterhouse at Jinsi.

Allegations suggest police failed to trace other persons involved and ignored key evidence during the investigation.

The 500-page chargesheet, submitted on Thursday by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), relied on the Mathura FSL report, which confirmed presence of banned meat in a container.

However, the Hyderabad FSL report has not been mentioned, reportedly because the samples deteriorated and DNA testing could not be conducted.

Meanwhile, Jai Bhawani Sangathan president Bhanu Hindu alleged that police named only Aslam Chamda and container driver Shoaib as accused.

He claimed the chargesheet excludes a municipal veterinary doctor and officials of Livestock Private Limited, despite their alleged roles, and other slaughterhouse staff were not made suspects.

BhanuHindu also said investigators failed to question firms allegedly supplied with the meat, raising concerns over completeness of the probe.

The case dates back to December 17, when a container carrying meat packets was intercepted near the Police Headquarters (PHQ) in Bhopal. Forensic tests reportedly confirmed banned meat, leading to the sealing of Jinsi slaughterhouse on January 8.

Following the seizure, Aslam Qureshi and driver Shoaib were arrested and sent to jail. Moreover, a veterinary doctor and eight staff members were suspended for alleged negligence.To investigate the alleged supply of banned meat in detail, the SIT headed by ACP Umesh Tiwari was formed on January 19.