Bhopal News: Women IFS Officers Prove Mettle By Taking On Poachers and Illegal Miners | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Defying all odds, several women officers in the forest department have proved their mettle in protecting wildlife, especially tigers and leopards.

They have confronted poachers, forest mafia and illegal mining gangs face to face, ensuring forests and wildlife remain safeguarded. At times, they even came under attack, but their morale remained undeterred.

Shradha Pendre, District Forest Officer, Shahdol South

ShradhaPendre is fearless in taking action against poachers, illegal sand mining and coal mafia. On February 11, a team led by her came under attack from the coal mafia, yet she remains determined to protect forest reserves and wildlife.

In an interaction with Free Press, she said that during her posting in Morena as Sub-Divisional Officer, she took strict action against illegal miners. “As many as 78 vehicles laden with illegal sand were intercepted,” she said. She remained undeterred even when illegal miners opened fire in Morena.

Pratibha Shukla, District Forest Officer, Raisen

Pratibha Shukla has taken on poachers and other mafia threatening wildlife and forest reserves. In Raisen, 100 vehicles were seized in cases of illegal mining. “Along with this, I have removed encroachment from 120 hectares,” she said.

Despite being in Raisen for less than a year, her presence has been felt through swift action. Under her guidance, the forest team has arrested poachers of wild animals in four to five cases.

Rishibha Netam, deputy Director, Satpura Tiger Reserve

IFS officer Rishibha Netam plays a key role in spreading awareness among villagers about wildlife protection. “Earlier, women officers were not posted in the field, but now they are. It’s a huge responsibility to prove our mettle,” she said.

Fieldwork is challenging; even late at night, she must rush to sites in case of wildlife or forest incidents. She comes from a little-known village in Shahdol and belongs to a tribal community. “In our community, girls marry early, but my parents ensured I got an education. I appeal to everyone that girls should be educated for a better future,” she said.