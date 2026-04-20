Abandoned BHEL Quarters In Bhopal Become Crime Hub, Police Push for Demolition |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Abandoned quarters of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) have become a refuge for criminals and drug addicts, prompting the city police to seek the urgent demolition of the remaining structures.

These dilapidated quarters, primarily located under the Govindpura police station limits, have turned into hotspots for planning crimes such as robbery, snatching, and theft. Anti-social elements reportedly use these deserted blocks to hide and execute criminal activities across the city. Additionally, drug and marijuana peddlers have turned these sites into safe havens for their trade.

While nearly 800 quarters were identified for demolition earlier, around 70% have been razed following previous communication between the police and BHEL authorities. However, the remaining 30% - consisting of over 200 quarters - continue to pose a major threat to law and order.

Approximately 150 of these abandoned units are located in the Security Lines area, while over 60 are in the Barkheda Pathani locality. Dense vegetation and overgrown bushes around these structures further aid criminals in concealing themselves, making regular police searches difficult.

Bhopal Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar confirmed that communication has been established with BHEL authorities. He emphasized that demolishing the remaining quarters will not only eliminate criminal hideouts but also free up valuable land for the organization.

Linked to Heinous Crimes:

Recent incidents have been traced back to these derelict sites. A few days ago, two youths were assaulted and robbed while consuming alcohol inside a vacant quarter. In separate cases, suspects involved in loot and snatching were arrested from these hideouts.

Govindpura police station in-charge, Awadhesh Singh Tomar, revealed that during his tenure, over 40 criminal cases have been connected to these abandoned quarters.

70% Demolished, But Process Hits A Snag:

TI Tomar stated that in the past 18 months, police have written to BHEL four times regarding demolition. Following the initial correspondence, BHEL floated a tender and demolished the majority of the structures, but the process has since slowed down.

Read Also Bhopal News: 32 Vacant Spots Identified To Ease Parking Crunch

Police have now sent a fifth letter urging immediate action. Officials also highlighted a lack of CCTV surveillance in the area, which emboldens miscreants. Police have urged BHEL for installation of security cameras to curb criminal activities.