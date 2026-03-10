Bhopal News: 32 Vacant Spots Identified To Ease Parking Crunch | Representative Image

Bhopal (Traffic police have identified 32 vacant spots in the city that can potentially be developed as vehicle parking areas to reduce congestion in busy localities. The move aims to improve traffic management in commercial zones and other areas where heavy traffic flow and parking shortages frequently lead to congestion and traffic jams.

The proposal will soon be forwarded to Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other concerned authorities for further action. Officials said the initiative is expected to streamline traffic movement and improve vehicular flow.

Traffic police officials said many of the identified locations are situated in high-traffic commercial areas where irregular roadside parking has become a major problem. Improper parking often narrows road space, resulting in frequent traffic snarls.

Officials have also estimated the parking capacity at the identified locations, with separate provisions planned for two-wheelers and four-wheelers. By converting unused spaces into designated parking areas, the police hope to reduce random roadside parking and ease pressure on congested roads.

The traffic police plan to formally document all such locations and send the proposal to senior police officials for approval. Once approved, the list of sites will be forwarded to BMC and other departments concerned for development of proper parking facilities.

According to assistant police commissioner (traffic) Ajay Vajpai, plan is in its initial stage. Further steps, including action against encroachments and development of parking infrastructure, will be taken only after approval from senior officials.

Identified spots include:

Space opposite GTB Complex near New Market

Rangmahal to Pink Parking stretch

Police Station Crossing to TT Nagar Crossing

Police Station Crossing to Pink Parking

Opposite Kalibadi in TT Nagar

Behind Campion School in Arera Colony

Adjacent Bansal Plaza at Rani Kamlapati Railway Station

Space opposite Metro Walk Plaza in Habibganj

Identified spots encroached

Several vacant government spaces identified by traffic police have encroachments. In some places, vendors and small kiosks have occupied the land. These are reportedly being operated under the influence of local strongmen who allegedly collect money from vendors running stalls there.