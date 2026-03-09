Bhopal News: Acid-Mixed Colour Thrown On Woman’s Car | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Unidentified persons allegedly threw colour mixed with acid on a car parked outside a woman’s house under Aishbag police station limits on Rangpanchami. The corrosive substance severely damaged the vehicle’s paint.

According to police, the 24-year-old woman who works as a human resources professional in a private company lives in Abhiruchi Campus. She had parked her car outside her house on the day of Rangpanchami.

In her complaint, she told police that when she stepped outside in the evening, she noticed colour splashed on her car. The paint of the vehicle had corroded badly, raising suspicion that the colour had been mixed with acid and thrown by unidentified persons.

After examining the damage, the woman approached Aishbag police station and lodged a complaint. She alleged that the act appeared deliberate and expressed concern that she could be targeted by the miscreants.

Aishbag police station incharge Sandeep Pawar said a case has been registered and further investigation is under way. CCTV footage in the area is being examined to identify the suspects, he added.

Youth held for raping minor

Kolar police on Sunday arrested a youth for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl student. The girl had gone missing on the day of Holi and was later found with the accused.

The medical examination of the victim confirmed sexual assault following which a case under POCSO Act was registered against the accused, police said.

Sub inspector Mona Jadaun said the victim was a high school student at a private school. She came in contact with one Karan around six months ago who promised to marry her. Meanwhile, she went missing on Holi but was traced at Lalita Nagar with Karan by her family.

The girl later told her family that she was raped by Karan while she was with him. The girl’s kin then approached police station and lodged a complaint. The accused was arrested during raid at his house.