Bhopal News: Girls Sweep Top Spots At Capital Centre

Bhopal News: Girls Sweep Top Spots At Bhopal Centre |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Girls dominated the Bhopal centre in the CA Intermediate and Foundation examinations, the results of which were declared on Sunday.

All three toppers at the Bhopal centre in the CA Intermediate examination were girls, while in the CA Foundation examination two of the three toppers were girls. The examinations were conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

Muskan Dangi secured the first position in CA Intermediate with 74.5%, scoring 447 out of 600 marks. Shristi Dhakar stood second with 63.7% marks (382/600), while Rashi Chauriwar secured the third position with 61% marks (366/600).

In CA Foundation, Swati Gupta secured the first position with 82.5%, scoring 330 out of 400 marks. Mahi Gupta stood second with 81.25% marks (325/400), while Nayan Jain secured the third position with 80.5% marks (322/400).

In CA Foundation, 976 candidates appeared from the Bhopal centre and 191 were declared successful, taking the pass percentage to 19.57%. At the all-India level, 1,09,694 candidates appeared for the examination and 21,099 were declared successful, resulting in a pass percentage of 19.23%.

Similarly, in CA Intermediate, 981 candidates appeared from the Bhopal centre and 158 were declared successful, taking the pass percentage to 16.11%. At the all-India level, 2,16,801 candidates appeared for the examination and 29,455 were successful, resulting in a pass percentage of 13.59%.