Jabalpur Cruise Tragedy: Boats, Cruises & Other Water Activities Discontinued At Bargi Dam, Informs Deputy CM Jagdish Devda; SIT To Probe Case-- VIDEO

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has discontinued the operations of boats, cruise and other water activities at the Bargi Dam after nine people died in the crusie tragedy.

Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda informed that Madhya Pradesh Tourism Minister Dharamendra Singh Lodhi ordered to halt operations of cruises and boats at the Bargi dam for some time. A detailed investigation has been initiated into the matter.

Families of the victims have alleged that life jackets were not provided to passengers beforehand and were distributed only after the water started entering the cruise.

Responding to this, the minister said that carrying and providing life jackets on cruises is mandatory. If any negligence is found, strict action will be taken against those responsible.

He called the incident deeply tragic and said it has shocked everyone. He added that such accidents not only cause pain to affected families but also raise serious concerns for society.

VIDEO | Jabalpur Bargi Dam cruise boat tragedy: The grief-stricken families break down in tears as a body is recovered during the search operation, while they continue to wait and search desperately for their missing family members.



(Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/6V4SQSS8M3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 1, 2026

Regarding the matter, state’s Deputy CM Jagdish Devda said that the rescue operation is still underway and efforts are being made to find those missing.

He added, a detailed investigation will take place in the matter and those found guilty will be punished strictly.

Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh: Rescue operations are underway in Bargi as a submerged cruise was retrieved using a crane after 17 hours. Authorities suspect some bodies may still be trapped underneath, and search efforts are continuing pic.twitter.com/FkeJkCEK3Y — IANS (@ians_india) May 1, 2026

SIT to be formed

The Tourism minister also announced that a special investigation team will be formed to examine every aspect of the accident. He assured that the government will take all necessary steps to prevent such incidents in the future.

He also expressed sympathy for the families who lost their loved ones, saying the government stands with them during this difficult time.

On questions about weather warnings, he said there is no clear information yet and the exact cause of the accident will be known only after a full investigation.

Such is the heartbreaking love of motherhood: even in her last moments, a mother refused to let her child separate from her.



Jabalpur cruise accident#CruiseAccident #MayDay pic.twitter.com/VEAyxuWG3l — Shruti Dhore (@ShrutiDhore) May 1, 2026

Death toll

According to him, 31 people were affected in the incident. Out of these, 22 were rescued safely, while several lost their lives. Earlier, 4 bodies were recovered, and five more were found the next morning.

Update

Fresh video surfaces



CRUISE CAPSIZE VIDEO EMERGES FROM JABALPUR TRAGEDY



A fresh video has surfaced showing the moment a cruise capsized in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday evening.



The vessel reportedly couldn’t withstand powerful gusts of wind, as storm-like… https://t.co/zPLjxTw6N0 pic.twitter.com/b3z4Ww9Exq — Atulkrishan (@iAtulKrishan1) May 1, 2026

He also referred to an emotional image from the tragedy showing a mother holding her child for hours, calling it a heartbreaking scene that shows the depth of a mother’s love.

The minister said that anyone found responsible will face strict legal action and will not be spared.