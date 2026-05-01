Jabalpur Cruise Tragedy: Boats, Cruises & Other Water Activities Discontinued At Bargi Dam, Informs Deputy CM Jagdish Devda; SIT To Probe Case-- VIDEO

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has discontinued the operations of boats, cruise and other water activities at the Bargi Dam after nine people died in the crusie tragedy.
Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda informed that Madhya Pradesh Tourism Minister Dharamendra Singh Lodhi ordered to halt operations of cruises and boats at the Bargi dam for some time. A detailed investigation has been initiated into the matter.
Families of the victims have alleged that life jackets were not provided to passengers beforehand and were distributed only after the water started entering the cruise.
Responding to this, the minister said that carrying and providing life jackets on cruises is mandatory. If any negligence is found, strict action will be taken against those responsible.
He called the incident deeply tragic and said it has shocked everyone. He added that such accidents not only cause pain to affected families but also raise serious concerns for society.
Regarding the matter, state’s Deputy CM Jagdish Devda said that the rescue operation is still underway and efforts are being made to find those missing.
He added, a detailed investigation will take place in the matter and those found guilty will be punished strictly.
SIT to be formed
The Tourism minister also announced that a special investigation team will be formed to examine every aspect of the accident. He assured that the government will take all necessary steps to prevent such incidents in the future.
He also expressed sympathy for the families who lost their loved ones, saying the government stands with them during this difficult time.
On questions about weather warnings, he said there is no clear information yet and the exact cause of the accident will be known only after a full investigation.
Death toll
According to him, 31 people were affected in the incident. Out of these, 22 were rescued safely, while several lost their lives. Earlier, 4 bodies were recovered, and five more were found the next morning.
He also referred to an emotional image from the tragedy showing a mother holding her child for hours, calling it a heartbreaking scene that shows the depth of a mother’s love.
The minister said that anyone found responsible will face strict legal action and will not be spared.