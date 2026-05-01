Jabalpur Cruise Tragedy: MP CM Mohan Yadav Announces ₹4 Lakh Aid After 9 Die In Cruise Tragedy At Bargi Dam; Rescue Teams Arrive From Hyderabad, Kolkata

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced Rs 4 lakh aid to the kin of the deceased of Jabalpur Cruise Tragedy, on Thursday night.

As many as 9 people died and several are still missing after a cruise carrying tourists capsized at Bargi Dam in Jabalpur.

CM Mohan Yadav Post on X

"The operation by the local administration and rescue forces continues unabated in Jabalpur in the aftermath of the tragic cruise accident amid severe storm at the Bargi Dam.

"Public Works Minister Rakesh Singh, Tourism Minister Dhruvendra Singh Lodhi, Divisional In-Charge ACS, ADG, and local public representatives have been directed to reach the site immediately."

Through swift rescue operations, 15 citizens have been safely rescued.

Efforts are underway to locate those who are missing as quickly as possible. The state government has assured complete assistance to the victims under treatment at the hospital and kin of the deceased.

आज जबलपुर में तेज आंधी-तूफान के कारण बरगी डैम में हुए दुखद क्रूज हादसे को लेकर स्थानीय प्रशासन एवं रेस्क्यू फोर्स का ऑपरेशन लगातार जारी है।



लोक निर्माण मंत्री श्री राकेश सिंह जी, पर्यटन मंत्री श्री धर्मेंद्र सिंह लोधी जी, संभाग प्रभारी एसीएस, एडीजी और स्थानीय जनप्रतिनिधियों को… — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) April 30, 2026

Rescue Operations Intensify; Army Joins the Effort

A multi-agency operation is being carried out to rescue the missing tourists. An attempt was made to bring the cruise to shore by tying it with ropes, but it was unsuccessful.

The Indian Army has now also joined the rescue operations. A special team and a helicopter have also been dispatched from Hyderabad, while a paramilitary team from Kolkata has reached Jabalpur.

Efforts are being made to reach the cruise and rescue the stranded people by filling the river area with the help of a hydraulic machine.