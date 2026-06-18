Big Bureaucratic Shake-Up In MP: 29 IAS Officers Transferred, Bhopal & Rewa Commissioners Replaced |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday transferred 29 IAS officers in a major administrative reshuffle. The General Administration Department (GAD) issued the transfer orders, replacing the divisional commissioners of Bhopal and Rewa.

Under the new changes, Karmveer Sharma has been appointed as the new Commissioner of Bhopal division, while Shailendra Singh will take charge as the new Commissioner of Rewa division.

The transfer of Rewa Commissioner Babu Singh Jamod and Bhopal Commissioner Sanjeev Singh had been under discussion since February. At that time, their transfer was reportedly put on hold, but they have now been posted to the state secretariat.

Chief Minister’s Secretary Alok Kumar Singh has also been shifted and given the responsibility of Inspector General of Registration and Superintendent of Stamps.

Meanwhile, Arvind Kumar Shah, Additional Commissioner of Jabalpur Municipal Corporation, has also been transferred following his reported dispute with Public Works Minister Rakesh Singh.

Other key appointments include Mukesh Chandra Gupta as Principal Secretary of the Jail Department, Dr E. Ramesh Kumar as Principal Secretary of the Revenue Department, and Vivek Kumar Porwal as Principal Secretary of the Mineral Resources Department.

List of Major Transfers:

Mukesh Chandra Gupta (1998): From Secretary, MP Human Rights Commission to Principal Secretary, Jail Department

Dr E. Ramesh Kumar (1999): From SC Welfare Department to Principal Secretary, Revenue Department

Vivek Kumar Porwal (2000): From Revenue Department to Principal Secretary, Mineral Resources Department

Sanjeev Singh (2005): From Bhopal Commissioner to Secretary, Sports and Youth Welfare Department

Babu Singh Jamod (2006): From Rewa Commissioner to Secretary, Urban Development and Housing Department

Deepak Singh (2007): From State Election Commission to Commissioner-cum-Registrar, Cooperative Institutions

Alok Kumar Singh (2008): From CM Secretariat to Inspector General of Registration and Superintendent of Stamps

Amit Tomar (2009): Appointed Managing Director, Energy Development Corporation

Satendra Singh (2009): Appointed Commissioner, Backward Class and Minority Welfare Department

Karmveer Sharma (2010): Appointed Bhopal Divisional Commissioner

Bhaskar Lakshakar (2010): Appointed Commissioner-cum-Director, Food and Civil Supplies

Dinesh Shrivastava (2010): Shifted to State Election Commission

Shailendra Singh (2010): Appointed Rewa Divisional Commissioner

Sourav Kumar Suman (2011): Appointed as Commissioner-cum-Director, Horticulture and Food Processing, from the Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Department.

Neha Marvya Singh (2011): Appointed as Director, Scheduled Tribe Regional Development Schemes, from her previous posting as Additional Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department.

Manoj Pushp (2011): Posted as Director, Public Health and Family Welfare Department, moving from the Cooperation Department.

Preeti Jain (2011): Appointed as Joint Commissioner (Litigation and Coordination), Indore, from her post as Divisional Secretary, Board of Secondary Education, Indore.

Rohit Singh (2012): Appointed as Managing Director, Textbook Corporation, moving from his role as Additional Secretary, Finance Department.

Harshika Singh (2012): Appointed as CEO, State Rural Livelihoods Mission (SRLM), from her previous posting as Director, Budget.

Bharti Jatav Ogre (2012): Appointed as Additional Secretary, School Education Department, moving from her post as Additional Secretary, Mineral Resources Department.

Amanbir Singh Bains (2013): Posted as Commissioner, Directorate of Treasuries and Accounts, from the Energy Development Corporation.

Kailash Wankhede (2013): Appointed as Additional Secretary, Energy Department, from his role as Additional Commissioner, Urban Administration.

Amar Bahadur Singh (2013): Appointed as Additional Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department, moving from his post as Additional Commissioner (Revenue), Jabalpur Division.

Pawan Kumar Jain (2013): Appointed as Deputy Secretary, Cooperation Department, from his previous role as Additional Commissioner (Revenue), Sagar Division.

Rani Batad (2014): Appointed as Deputy Secretary, Labour Department, and Secretary, Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, moving from her post as Deputy Secretary, Cooperation Department.

Vinay Nigam (2014): Posted as Chief Executive Officer, SRLM (State Rural Livelihoods Mission), from his position as General Manager, Textbook Corporation.

Manjusha Vikrant Rai (2016): Appointed as Deputy Secretary, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Department, moving from her post as Deputy Secretary, School Education Department.

Shaily Kanash (2019): Appointed as Divisional Secretary, Board of Secondary Education, Indore, from her previous posting as Joint Commissioner (Litigation and Coordination), Indore.

Arvind Kumar Shah (2021): Appointed as Chief Executive Officer, Ayushman Bharat, Bhopal, moving from his role as Additional Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Jabalpur.

The reshuffle is being seen as a major administrative move by the state government ahead of upcoming policy and governance decisions.