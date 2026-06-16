Major Administrative Reshuffle In Bhopal; ADM, 3 SDMs And 7 Tehsildars Transferred | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A major administrative reshuffle took place in Bhopal after the transfer of one Additional District Magistrate (ADM), 3 Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) and 7 Tehsildars/Additional Tehsildars.

The state government is expected to carry out further administrative changes in the coming days.

The transfer list of State Administrative Service officers was issued late Monday night. In the list, ADM Ankur Meshram has been appointed as General Manager in the State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited.

Transfer list

Bairagarh SDM Ravishankar Rai has been transferred to Jabalpur, while MP Nagar SDM LK Khare has been appointed as Deputy Secretary in the Higher Education Department.

Joint Collector Iqbal Mohammad has been transferred to Niwari, and Joint Collector Vineet Tiwari has been posted as CEO in Ayushman Bharat.

Govindpura SDM Bhuvan Gupta has been appointed as Deputy Commissioner in the Bhopal Municipal Corporation.

It is noted that Joint Collectors Rai, Iqbal Mohammad and Khare had already been promoted to Additional Collector rank. Rai has been posted in Jabalpur, while Iqbal Mohammad has been transferred to Niwari as Additional Collector.

Deputy Commissioner Kiran Gupta from the Bhopal Divisional Commissioner’s office has also been transferred. She has been replaced by Bharti Devi Mishra, who has been appointed as the new Deputy Commissioner.

In other changes, Huzur Tehsildar Alok Pare has been appointed as Superintendent in the State Garage. Former ADM of Datia, Mahendra Singh Kavche, has been posted in Bhopal. Probationary Deputy Collector Shivangi Baghel has also been given posting in Bhopal.

Several changes have also taken place in the Bhopal Municipal Corporation. Govindpura SDM Bhuvan Gupta has been appointed as Deputy Commissioner in the corporation.

Joint Collector Aman Mishra has returned to Bhopal and has been appointed as Additional Commissioner. Meanwhile, Municipal Corporation Additional Commissioner Mukesh Sharma has been sent to the State Public Service Tribunal as Director.

At the same time, the government has also transferred 101 Tehsildars and Additional Tehsildars across the state.

In Bhopal, Tehsils of Huzur, Kolar and Berasia have seen changes in officers. Seven officers have been transferred out of Bhopal, while four new officers have been posted in the district.

The transferred officers include Kolar Tehsildar Narendra Singh Parmar, Huzur Tehsildar Anurag Tripathi, and Berasia Tehsildar Dilip Kumar Chaurasia.

Three officers from Cyber Tehsil - Neha Dubey, Sujata Vishwakarma and Sonam Maurya - have been sent to Narmadapuram and Raisen.

New officers posted in Bhopal include Preeti Rani Chaurasia, Kunal Awasthi, Aditya Janghela and Rajesh Ram.

The Revenue Department has directed district collectors to relieve the transferred officers immediately.