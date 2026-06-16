President Droupadi Murmu On MP Tour From June 18 To 22; Botswana Cheetahs May Be Released Into Wild During Kuno Visit |

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): President of India, Droupadi Murmu, is set to visit Kuno National Park in Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh on June 21.

The President will be on a 5-day Madhya Pradesh tour, for which preparations are underway in full swing.

Following the announcement, district authorities and security agencies have intensified preparations.

Additionally, special arrangements are being made at Kuno National Park to ensure smooth conduct of the visit.

President's schedule

According to the scheduled programme, the President will visit various districts of the state from June 18 to 22.

She is expected to reach Gwalior on June 21 by a special Air Force aircraft and then travel to Kuno National Park by Army helicopter.

President Murmu will stay overnight at Kuno National Park on June 21. Special security arrangements and facilities are being put in place for her visit.

On the morning of June 22, the President will participate in programmes organised at Kuno National Park.

Botswana Cheetahs to be released in wild

Sources said that the remaining cheetahs brought from Botswana could be released into the open forest during her visit.

However, there has been no official confirmation regarding this programme so far.

President Murmu's Madhya Pradesh tour will also include visits to Gwalior, Sheopur, Indore, Betul and Jabalpur.

President to offer prayers at Omkareshwar

During her stay in the state, she is also expected to offer prayers at Omkareshwar Mahadev Temple.

In view of the President's visit, security arrangements are being strengthened across all the districts included in her itinerary.

Officials from the administration, police and other departments have been directed to ensure all preparations are completed well in advance.