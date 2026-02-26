MP News: 8 Botswana Cheetahs To Arrive At Kuno National Park On Feb 28; CM Mohan Yadav May Release Some Cheetahs Into Quarantine Enclosure | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Eight Botswana cheetahs will be translocated to Kuno National Park on February 28, Saturday. Union Minister for Forest Bhupender Yadav and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will be present in Kuno to witness the historic movement.

Sources in forest department said CM may release some cheetahs into quarantine enclosure at Kuno.

A special plane carrying cheetahs will land at Gwalior airport and from there animals will be taken to Kuno by road. A specially designed vehicle will ferry them to park.

Currently, Kuno has 32 cheetahs. With arrival of eight more, total number will rise to 40.

Senior forest officers are monitoring preparations related to cheetah translocation. At Kuno, special quarantine enclosures have been prepared for all eight Botswana cheetahs. They will remain inside quarantine enclosure for at least one month.

After this, they are likely to be translocated to Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary in Mandsaur and Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary in Sagar.

Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary currently has three cheetahs two male and one female. It is expected to receive four Botswana cheetahs after one month, taking total count to seven.

Likewise, at least four cheetahs may be shifted to Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary. It is also gearing up to receive cheetahs once quarantine period at Kuno is completed.