 MP News: Cheetah Gamini Delivers Fourth Cub At Kuno National Park; India’s Count Rises to 39
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Cheetah Gamini Delivers Fourth Cub At Kuno National Park; India’s Count Rises to 39

MP News: Cheetah Gamini Delivers Fourth Cub At Kuno National Park; India’s Count Rises to 39

At Kuno National Park, South African cheetah Gamini delivers her fourth cub, raising India’s cheetah count to 39. Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav confirms all four cubs are healthy. Gamini was translocated under the 2022 cheetah reintroduction project aimed at reviving the species in India, where it had gone extinct decades ago.

PTI FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 27, 2026, 06:21 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cheetah Gamini delivered fourth cub at Kuno National Park, forest minister Bhupender Yadav on X.

South African cheetah Gamini has given birth to the fourth cub at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, taking the number of these big cats in India to 39, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Friday.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Show-Cause Notices Issued To Panchayat Officials Over MGNREGA Lapses In Berasia
article-image

Kuno National Park is pleased to announce the birth of the fourth cub to female cheetah Gamini. The presence of the fourth cub was confirmed during intensive monitoring by the field and veterinary teams.

"All four cubs are presently healthy and doing fine. The number of cheetahs in India now stands at 39, including 28 India-born cubs," Yadav said in a post on X.

FPJ Shorts
'Shame On You': Netizens Question AAP MP Raghav Chadha's Silence Over Kejriwal, Sisodia's Clean Chit In Liquor Policy Case?
'Shame On You': Netizens Question AAP MP Raghav Chadha's Silence Over Kejriwal, Sisodia's Clean Chit In Liquor Policy Case?
Thane News: Asangaon Railway Station Gate Closure Forces Commuters 4-Km Detour; Residents Demand Immediate Alternative Access
Thane News: Asangaon Railway Station Gate Closure Forces Commuters 4-Km Detour; Residents Demand Immediate Alternative Access
Central Bank Of India Signs Distribution Pact With Canara Robeco AMC To Offer Mutual Funds In 2026
Central Bank Of India Signs Distribution Pact With Canara Robeco AMC To Offer Mutual Funds In 2026
2nd ODI: Georgia Voll, Litchfield Help Australia Take ODI Series With Five-Wicket Win Over India
2nd ODI: Georgia Voll, Litchfield Help Australia Take ODI Series With Five-Wicket Win Over India

This development reflected the continued commitment to scientific management and conservation under Project Cheetah and marks another positive step in India’s cheetah reintroduction journey.

Gamini was translocated to India from South Africa as part of the ambitious project launched in September 2022 to revive the population of the world's fastest land animal in India, which had gone extinct decades ago.

Read Also
MP News: 8 Botswana Cheetahs To Arrive At Kuno National Park On Feb 28; CM Mohan Yadav May Release...
article-image

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had announced the birth of three cubs of Gamini earlier this month.

Madhya Pradesh has achieved another major milestone under Project Cheetah. A female cheetah named Gamini, brought from South Africa, has given birth to 3 cubs at Kuno National Park in Sheopur district.

What is project cheetah

Over 70 years after the extinction of India's native Asiatic cheetah subspecies, a small number of Southeast African cheetahs have been introduced to India's Kuno National Park as an experiment permitted by the Supreme Court.

--By FPJ Webdesk

Read Also
MP News: Cheetah Gamini Gives Birth To 3 Cubs At Kuno National Park; CM Mohan Yadav Expresses Joy...
article-image

Follow us on