MP News: Cheetah Gamini Delivers Fourth Cub At Kuno National Park; India’s Count Rises to 39

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cheetah Gamini delivered fourth cub at Kuno National Park, forest minister Bhupender Yadav on X.

South African cheetah Gamini has given birth to the fourth cub at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, taking the number of these big cats in India to 39, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Friday.

Kuno National Park is pleased to announce the birth of the fourth cub to female cheetah Gamini. The presence of the fourth cub was confirmed during intensive monitoring by the field and veterinary teams.

"All four cubs are presently healthy and doing fine. The number of cheetahs in India now stands at 39, including 28 India-born cubs," Yadav said in a post on X.

Kuno National Park is pleased to announce the birth of a fourth cub to female cheetah Gamini.



The presence of the fourth cub was confirmed during intensive monitoring by the field and veterinary teams. All four cubs are presently healthy and doing fine.



This development… pic.twitter.com/dE7u9Jvj7x — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) February 27, 2026

This development reflected the continued commitment to scientific management and conservation under Project Cheetah and marks another positive step in India’s cheetah reintroduction journey.

Gamini was translocated to India from South Africa as part of the ambitious project launched in September 2022 to revive the population of the world's fastest land animal in India, which had gone extinct decades ago.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had announced the birth of three cubs of Gamini earlier this month.

Madhya Pradesh has achieved another major milestone under Project Cheetah. A female cheetah named Gamini, brought from South Africa, has given birth to 3 cubs at Kuno National Park in Sheopur district.

What is project cheetah

Over 70 years after the extinction of India's native Asiatic cheetah subspecies, a small number of Southeast African cheetahs have been introduced to India's Kuno National Park as an experiment permitted by the Supreme Court.

--By FPJ Webdesk