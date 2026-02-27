Bhopal News: Show-Cause Notices Issued To Panchayat Officials Over MGNREGA Lapses In Berasia |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the District Panchayat Ila Tiwari, on Thursday ordered show-cause notices (SCNs) against several panchayat representatives and officials in Janpad Panchayat Berasia. The action comes over alleged negligence in implementing works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

In Gram Panchayat Barkheda Yakub, notices have been ordered against the Sarpanch, secretary, Gram Rozgar Sahayak, and sub-engineer for failing to complete E-KYC, ensure timely payments, and other mandatory tasks.

Similarly, in Gram Panchayat Habibganj, the Sarpanch, Secretary, and Sub-Engineer have been directed to explain delays in MGNREGA works.

In Pipliya Hasnabad and Gondipura gram panchayats, action has been initiated against the secretary and gram rozgar sahayak for non-completion of E-KYC, labor budget preparation, and timely wage disbursement.

Additionally, officials in Gondipura have been instructed to complete the construction of a community hall within 15 days.

What is MGNREGA

MGNREGA is one of the largest work guarantee programmes in the world, launched in 2005 by the Ministry of Rural Development.

The act aims at addressing the causes of chronic poverty through a rights-based framework

The most important part of MGNREGA’s design is its legally-backed guarantee for any rural adult to get work within 15 days of demanding it, failing which an ‘unemployment allowance’ must be given

There is an emphasis on strengthening the process of decentralization by giving a significant role to the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and Panchayat in planning and implementing these works.

