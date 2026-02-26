Bhopal News: Demarcation Flip-Flop As Pre-2022 Constructions Likely Spared In Bhoj Wetland Drive

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The ongoing demarcation drive around Bhoj Wetland took a decisive turn on its second day after authorities realised that constructions raised before the March 2022 wetland notification cannot be summarily demolished.

On Thursday, a joint team from Nazul Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Bairagarh Circle), along with officials from the Revenue Department and Municipal Corporation Bhopal, carried out demarcation up to the Army’s Naval Water Sports Complex in the Khanugaon boundary.

The District Task Force (DTF) used a Total Station machine to mark structures falling within 50 metres of the Full Tank Level (FTL) as defined by Town and Country Planning (T&CP).

Around 25 permanent markers were installed and painted yellow, identifying approximately 25 encroachments within the restricted 50-metre zone of Bada Talab.

Over 50 permanent structures within 50-meter zone

A ground survey conducted by Free Press at Khanugaon revealed more than 50 permanent constructions within the 50-metre boundary of the Upper Lake, including a school, college, marriage gardens, and a large number of farmhouses along the Bhoj Wetland shoreline. Nearly 30 temporary encroachments were also spotted within the prohibited area.

The Bairagarh administration has completed demarcation from the Raja Bhoj statue to Halalpura and adjoining stretches over two days, identifying nearly 50 structures so far. However, uncertainty remains over which of these will face demolition. The final list is expected to be placed before a review meeting on Friday.

90% structures predate 2022 wetland rules

Officials indicated that nearly 90% of the identified constructions were built before the March 2022 notification issued by the Housing and Environment Department, which introduced revised buffer norms of 50 metres in urban areas and 250 metres in rural areas.

TT Nagar demarcation delayed

In the TT Nagar Nazul area, including Bhadbhada, Prempura and Sevaniya Gond, demarcation was delayed due to the non-availability of the authorised Town and Country (T&C) map during inspection in Suraj Nagar. Officials said marking will begin once the map is available.

Master plan norms overlooked?

Under the Master Plan 2005, implemented in 1995, the Full Tank Level (FTL) of the pond was fixed with a mandatory 50-metre buffer zone. However, critics argue that these earlier norms are not being strictly applied in the current drive, creating procedural obstacles. For now, the administration maintains that only structures within the 50-metre radius have been identified, and further scrutiny will determine the course of action.

Official statement

Speaking with Free Press Bairagarh SDM Ravi Shankar Rai clarified that the initial assumption that all constructions within the buffer zone would be demolished was incorrect. “Structures completed before March 2022 with valid documentation will be reverified. This process may take about a week. Only after compiling the list in the prescribed format will demolition proceedings begin,” he said.