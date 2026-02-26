Bhopal News: School Teachers Protest At Rani Kamlapati Station Over Recruitment Delay |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 10,700 school teachers (Grade 2) protested at Rani Kamlapati Railway Station on Thursday against the prolonged delay in recruitment.

According to protesters, the Class 2 teacher recruitment process in Madhya Pradesh began in 2022, with the eligibility test held in 2023. The selection test was conducted in April 2025, and the selection list was released in September 2025, but appointments have not yet been made.

The Directorate of Public Instructions (DPI) said the process could take another six months to one year. What should have been completed between 2022 and 2024 has now stretched into a five-year process.

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report presented in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly revealed serious gaps in the school education system.

It stated that 1,895 schools have students but no teachers, 435 schools have no students, and 29,116 schools face a shortage of 99,682 teachers. Rural areas are worst affected, with only 70% of staff positions filled.

Health staff protest

Notably, Earlier on Wednesday, Over 30,000 outsourced health employees staged protest across the state to press for their unfulfiled demands.