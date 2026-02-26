MP News: Cabinet To Be Held In Barwani On March 2; CM Mohan Yadav Will Participate In The Traditional Bhagoria Festival | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is set to hold a cabinet meeting in the Barwani district on March 2 before Holi. The meeting, which will focus on the issues related to agriculture, will be held in the Nagalwadi area of the district.

After the cabinet meeting, Yadav and his cabinet colleagues will participate in the traditional Bhagoria festival. All issues to be discussed at the cabinet meeting are concerned with agriculture.

On some previous occasions, too, Yadav held cabinet meetings in different parts of the state. Such meetings were also held in Jabalpur, Damoh, Khajuraho, Indore, and Ujjain.

The purpose of holding a cabinet meeting in Barwani is to give a message to tribal people.

Minister in charge of the Barwani district, Gautam Tetwal, and collector Jayati Singh have been given the responsibility to make arrangements for the meeting and the CM’s programmes. A cabinet meeting is being held for the first time in the district.