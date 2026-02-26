 MP News: Cabinet To Be Held In Barwani On March 2; CM Mohan Yadav Will Participate In The Traditional Bhagoria Festival
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Cabinet To Be Held In Barwani On March 2; CM Mohan Yadav Will Participate In The Traditional Bhagoria Festival

MP News: Cabinet To Be Held In Barwani On March 2; CM Mohan Yadav Will Participate In The Traditional Bhagoria Festival

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will chair a cabinet meeting in Barwani on March 2 ahead of Holi. The meeting in Nagalwadi will focus on agriculture-related issues. Later, the CM and ministers will join the traditional Bhagoria festival. The outreach aims to send a message to tribal communities.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, February 26, 2026, 08:56 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Cabinet To Be Held In Barwani On March 2; CM Mohan Yadav Will Participate In The Traditional Bhagoria Festival | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is set to hold a cabinet meeting in the Barwani district on March 2 before Holi. The meeting, which will focus on the issues related to agriculture, will be held in the Nagalwadi area of the district.

After the cabinet meeting, Yadav and his cabinet colleagues will participate in the traditional Bhagoria festival. All issues to be discussed at the cabinet meeting are concerned with agriculture.

On some previous occasions, too, Yadav held cabinet meetings in different parts of the state. Such meetings were also held in Jabalpur, Damoh, Khajuraho, Indore, and Ujjain.

Read Also
Bhopal News: 12 Stray Dogs Dead Within 3 Days, Poisoning Alleged; Police Claim Possibility Of Viral...
article-image

The purpose of holding a cabinet meeting in Barwani is to give a message to tribal people.

FPJ Shorts
Thane News: Protest Erupts In Mumbra Over Revocation Of 5 Per Cent Muslim Reservation, Opposition Slams Mahayuti Govt
Thane News: Protest Erupts In Mumbra Over Revocation Of 5 Per Cent Muslim Reservation, Opposition Slams Mahayuti Govt
Zimbabwe Concede 250-Plus Runs For Second Consecutive Time In ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Phase
Zimbabwe Concede 250-Plus Runs For Second Consecutive Time In ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Phase
Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation Seals Private Hospital’s Admin Office Over ₹75.47 Lakh Tax Dues
Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation Seals Private Hospital’s Admin Office Over ₹75.47 Lakh Tax Dues
Thane Municipal Transport Receives Over 30,000 Applications For Senior Citizens’ Digital Bus Pass Scheme
Thane Municipal Transport Receives Over 30,000 Applications For Senior Citizens’ Digital Bus Pass Scheme

Minister in charge of the Barwani district, Gautam Tetwal, and collector Jayati Singh have been given the responsibility to make arrangements for the meeting and the CM’s programmes. A cabinet meeting is being held for the first time in the district.

Follow us on