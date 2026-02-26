Bhopal News: 12 Stray Dogs Dead Within 3 Days, Poisoning Alleged; Police Claim Possibility Of Viral Infection

MP News: Stray Dogs Take Over City’s Public Spaces; Public Safety At Risk As Schools And Transport Hubs Remain Unsecured | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 12 stray dogs died within a span of three days in Dharampuri locality and areas around Ansal Apartment under the Shyamla Hills police station limits, causing panic among the locals.

According to local residents, at least 12 stray dogs died while four others were in a critical condition and were currently undergoing treatment in a veterinary hospital.

While locals claimed they died of poison mixed in their food, police suspected that they were dying of some mysterious virus.

Two local animal lovers, Sunita Joshi and Sushila Verma, have alleged that the dogs died after consuming food allegedly laced with poison. They have submitted a written complaint to the police demanding a detailed investigation and strict action against those responsible.

In their complaint, the two women informed that people in the locality regularly feed stray dogs.

However, their sudden deaths over the past three days raised strong suspicions of deliberate poisoning by some unidentified person. The complainants have also urged police to examine CCTV camera footage from the past eight days around Ansal Apartment to identify the accused.

Sunita Joshi informed that most of the dead dogs had been buried, while one carcass had been sent for post mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Meanwhile, Shyamla Hills police station in-charge Bhupendra Kaur Sandhu said that the exact reason behind the deaths was yet to be determined. She said that it could only be clear after receiving the veterinary doctor s report.

Police officials added that since the deaths occurred over three days and not simultaneously, the possibility of poisoning appeared less likely. Police officials have also not ruled out the possibility of a viral infection spreading among the stray dogs.