 Bhopal News: Ahead Of Holi, 28k Buses Set To Go Off-Road From March 2 In The State Amid Protest Against New Transport Policy
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Ahead Of Holi, 28k Buses Set To Go Off-Road From March 2 In The State Amid Protest Against New Transport Policy

Bhopal News: Ahead Of Holi, 28k Buses Set To Go Off-Road From March 2 In The State Amid Protest Against New Transport Policy

Around 28,000 buses will remain off roads across Madhya Pradesh from 6 am on March 2 ahead of Holi, as operators protest the proposed state transport policy. The policy introduces a PPP model, handing routes to seven private firms and allowing commercial goods transport. The Bus Operators Association claims fares may rise from ₹1.25 to ₹1.75 per km, raising safety and affordability concerns.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, February 27, 2026, 09:59 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal: City Buses To Go Off Roads From July 24 | FP Image

Bhopal/Ashtha (Madhya Pradesh): Around 28,000 buses will go off the roads from 6 am on March 2 ahead of Holi festival in protest against proposed transport policy which allows permission to carry commercial goods and operate buses under the PPP model in Madhya Pradesh

The strike stems from opposition to the proposed Madhya Pradesh Transport Policy, which aims to introduce a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model for bus route operations. Under the proposed system--Bus route tenders will be handed over to seven private companies and the companies will determine passenger fares.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Wrong Turn, Right Gesture-- BJP Worker Mistakenly Reaches Congress Office For Protest;...
article-image

Govind Sharma, state president of Bus Operators Association said, “ Legal permission to carry commercial goods is major safety concern. Secondly, PPP mode of bus operation will increase bus fare.

The current fare stands at Rs1.25 per kilometre while under the proposed new structure, it could rise to Rs 1.75 per kilometre, he added.

FPJ Shorts
India’s Q3 FY26 GDP Growth Likely At 8.3%, Union Bank Report Cites GST Rate Cuts Boosting Demand
India’s Q3 FY26 GDP Growth Likely At 8.3%, Union Bank Report Cites GST Rate Cuts Boosting Demand
Rinku Singh Rushes To UP's Aligarh For Father's Funeral Today
Rinku Singh Rushes To UP's Aligarh For Father's Funeral Today
Mark Carney In Mumbai: What's On Canadian Prime Minister's Agenda During 2-Day City Visit, Before Heading To Delhi? Check Details
Mark Carney In Mumbai: What's On Canadian Prime Minister's Agenda During 2-Day City Visit, Before Heading To Delhi? Check Details
Netflix Walks Away From Warner Bros Deal, Clears Path For Paramount
Netflix Walks Away From Warner Bros Deal, Clears Path For Paramount
Follow us on