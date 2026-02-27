Bhopal News: Ahead Of Holi, 28k Buses Set To Go Off-Road From March 2 In The State Amid Protest Against New Transport Policy

Bhopal: City Buses To Go Off Roads From July 24 | FP Image

Bhopal/Ashtha (Madhya Pradesh): Around 28,000 buses will go off the roads from 6 am on March 2 ahead of Holi festival in protest against proposed transport policy which allows permission to carry commercial goods and operate buses under the PPP model in Madhya Pradesh

The strike stems from opposition to the proposed Madhya Pradesh Transport Policy, which aims to introduce a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model for bus route operations. Under the proposed system--Bus route tenders will be handed over to seven private companies and the companies will determine passenger fares.

Govind Sharma, state president of Bus Operators Association said, “ Legal permission to carry commercial goods is major safety concern. Secondly, PPP mode of bus operation will increase bus fare.

The current fare stands at Rs1.25 per kilometre while under the proposed new structure, it could rise to Rs 1.75 per kilometre, he added.