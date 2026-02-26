Bhopal News: Wrong Turn, Right Gesture-- BJP Worker Mistakenly Reaches Congress Office For Protest; Opposition MLA Arif Masood Smilingly Drops Him To Location On Scooter-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal streets witnessed a hilarious political moment, where a BJP worker mistakenly reached the Congress office to stage a protest. The wrong turn spurred laughter and giggles among both the workers of both the parties.

Instead, a Congress MLA stepped up and offered to drop the BJP worker at his destination.

A video of the incident soon went viral on social media. The video shows Congress MLA Arif Masood giving the BJP worker a scooter ride to drop him to the correct protest site. He was seen smiling and talking to him politely. There was no shouting, no argument, and no effort to insult the other side.

While speaking to the media later, MLA Arif Masood explained the incident, “Bichara galti se idhar aa gaya tha, maine kaha beta galat aa gaye. Wapas sahi jagah par chale jao, toh main usko sahi sthan par chhod kar aaya” (The poor fellow came here by mistake. I told him, son, you have come to the wrong place. Go back to the correct location, so I dropped him at the right place).

As seen in the video, the MLA even helped the BJP worker by guiding him to the correct BJP office.

Protest against Youth Congress' demonstartion at AI Summit

The incident took place during a protest by workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The protest was held against a demonstration staged by the Youth Congress at the AI Summit Delhi.

The BJP worker arrived on a scooter but unknowingly stopped outside the Congress office instead of the BJP office.

Congress MLA Arif Masood noticed the confused worker and decided to handle the situation calmly.

The video received a lot of positive reactions online. Netizens praised the MLA for showing respect and humanity despite political differences.

Many users said such moments are rare in today’s politics.