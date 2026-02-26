 Bhopal News: Wrong Turn, Right Gesture-- BJP Worker Mistakenly Reaches Congress Office For Protest; Opposition MLA Arif Masood Smilingly Drops Him To Location On Scooter-- VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Wrong Turn, Right Gesture-- BJP Worker Mistakenly Reaches Congress Office For Protest; Opposition MLA Arif Masood Smilingly Drops Him To Location On Scooter-- VIDEO

Bhopal News: Wrong Turn, Right Gesture-- BJP Worker Mistakenly Reaches Congress Office For Protest; Opposition MLA Arif Masood Smilingly Drops Him To Location On Scooter-- VIDEO

An unusual political moment was seen in Bhopal when a BJP worker reached the wrong office during a protest. Congress MLA Arif Masood handled the situation calmly, spoke politely, and even dropped him at the correct location on a scooter. The viral video highlighted kindness over conflict in politics.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Thursday, February 26, 2026, 11:09 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal streets witnessed a hilarious political moment, where a BJP worker mistakenly reached the Congress office to stage a protest. The wrong turn spurred laughter and giggles among both the workers of both the parties.

Instead, a Congress MLA stepped up and offered to drop the BJP worker at his destination.

A video of the incident soon went viral on social media. The video shows Congress MLA Arif Masood giving the BJP worker a scooter ride to drop him to the correct protest site. He was seen smiling and talking to him politely. There was no shouting, no argument, and no effort to insult the other side.

Watch the video below :

FPJ Shorts
KSEAB Issues Clarification Regarding Karnataka 2nd PUC Question Paper Leak; Warns Students Against Fake Social Media Claims
KSEAB Issues Clarification Regarding Karnataka 2nd PUC Question Paper Leak; Warns Students Against Fake Social Media Claims
Gold, Silver Slip On Profit Booking, Geopolitical Tensions & Weak Dollar Limit Losses
Gold, Silver Slip On Profit Booking, Geopolitical Tensions & Weak Dollar Limit Losses
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: From Flowers To Bananas, Marriage Ceremony Prep In Full Swing - Watch Video
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: From Flowers To Bananas, Marriage Ceremony Prep In Full Swing - Watch Video
WATCH: Tina Ambani Gets Emotional As She Plays Childhood Songs On Phone For Her Oldest Sister Who Is Suffering From Dementia
WATCH: Tina Ambani Gets Emotional As She Plays Childhood Songs On Phone For Her Oldest Sister Who Is Suffering From Dementia

While speaking to the media later, MLA Arif Masood explained the incident, “Bichara galti se idhar aa gaya tha, maine kaha beta galat aa gaye. Wapas sahi jagah par chale jao, toh main usko sahi sthan par chhod kar aaya” (The poor fellow came here by mistake. I told him, son, you have come to the wrong place. Go back to the correct location, so I dropped him at the right place).

As seen in the video, the MLA even helped the BJP worker by guiding him to the correct BJP office.

Read Also
MP News: High Court Acquits Man In POCSO Case, Overturns 20-Year Rigorous Imprisonment
article-image

Protest against Youth Congress' demonstartion at AI Summit

The incident took place during a protest by workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The protest was held against a demonstration staged by the Youth Congress at the AI Summit Delhi.

The BJP worker arrived on a scooter but unknowingly stopped outside the Congress office instead of the BJP office.

Congress MLA Arif Masood noticed the confused worker and decided to handle the situation calmly.

Read Also
MP News: LoP Umang Singhar Hits Out At Government For Delay In Master Plans
article-image

The video received a lot of positive reactions online. Netizens praised the MLA for showing respect and humanity despite political differences.

Many users said such moments are rare in today’s politics.

Follow us on