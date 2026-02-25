 MP News: LoP Umang Singhar Hits Out At Government For Delay In Master Plans
LoP Umang Singhar criticised the government in the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly for not releasing draft master plans of Bhopal and Indore for over 18 months. He alleged the delay has encouraged unauthorised colonies that are later regularised. Responding, BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma said the master plan is ready but being amended to incorporate areas linked to the proposed metropolitan model.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 09:28 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar has taken the government to task in the House for not releasing the draft master plans of Bhopal and Indore.

According to Singhar, the master plans have been pending for one and a half years, and the Congress has raised the issue several times.

Because the government has failed to release the master plan, many people are building unauthorised colonies which they legalise afterwards, Singhar said.

According to the Leader of the Opposition, it is a grave injustice to the people of the state.

The lacklustre attitude of the government towards the master plan indicates the government is insensitive to the people-centric issues, Singhar said.

Replying to Singhar’s allegations, legislator Rameshwar Sharma said the master plan would be prepared on the basis of a metropolitan city.

The master plan is ready, but the places, which will be connected to the metropolitan areas, are being added to the plan, so the master plan is being amended, he said.

