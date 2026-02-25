MP News: Angry Father Demolishes Son-In-Law’s House With JCB After Daughter's Love Marriage In Gwalior

AI Generated Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): An angry father allegedly demolished his son-in-law’s house with a JCB machine after his daughter's love marriage in Gwalior on Wednesday.

Police have registered a case against the accused and started an investigation.

The incident took place in the Ghatigaon police station area. According to police, the father was furious after his daughter eloped and entered into a love marriage.

Instead of resolving the matter legally, he allegedly took the law into his own hands and targeted the groom’s family.

Police said the groom, Ram Lakhan Gurjar, a resident of Gangoli village, had married a young woman from Siroli village. The marriage reportedly angered the woman’s father, Girraj Gurjar. To take revenge, Girraj allegedly reached Ram Lakhan’s house along with his associates and a JCB machine.

As per the complaint, the accused first abused the groom’s family and then began damaging the house. Household items were thrown out, and soon after, the JCB machine was used to demolish the entire house. The attack created panic in the area.

Due to fear, the groom’s family reportedly left the village and took shelter elsewhere. The family is said to be living in fear and has approached the police seeking protection and strict action against those involved.

Ghatigaon police station in-charge Puran Sharma said that the girl’s family damaged and demolished the house after the love marriage. He confirmed that a case has been registered based on the complaint and assured that further action will be taken after a detailed investigation.

Police are questioning the accused and witnesses and are also looking into how the JCB machine was arranged for the demolition. The incident has raised serious concerns about people taking the law into their own hands over personal disputes.

The police said the investigation is ongoing, and strict action will be taken against those found guilty.