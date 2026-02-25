 MP News: High Court Clears Mom Of Son’s Murder Charge, Says 'Suspicion Cannot Replace Proof'
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: High Court Clears Mom Of Son’s Murder Charge, Says 'Suspicion Cannot Replace Proof'

MP News: High Court Clears Mom Of Son’s Murder Charge, Says 'Suspicion Cannot Replace Proof'

The Madhya Pradesh High Court delivered a landmark verdict clearing a woman accused of killing her own son. The court found insufficient evidence to sustain the serious charges and set aside the earlier proceedings. The judgment ended years of legal trauma, reaffirmed the importance of due process, and underscored that suspicion alone cannot replace proof in criminal trials, nationwide precedent.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 03:48 PM IST
article-image

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was freed of the grave allegation of murdering her own son after the Madhya Pradesh High Court delivered a judgment in her favour on Wednesday.

The court quashed the FIR registered against Alka Jain, a resident of Guna, and also cancelled the order of the Guna CJM Court that had taken cognizance of murder and evidence-hiding charges against her.

The ruling was passed by the Madhya Pradesh High Court Gwalior Bench, which clearly stated that continuing criminal proceedings without strong and clear evidence amounts to injustice.

With this order, Alka Jain has been completely freed from all allegations related to the death of her son.

FPJ Shorts
Psycho Saiyaan X Review: Netizens Call Tejasswi Prakash & Ravi Kishan's Show An 'Intense Thriller' Packed With Suspense & Entertainment
Psycho Saiyaan X Review: Netizens Call Tejasswi Prakash & Ravi Kishan's Show An 'Intense Thriller' Packed With Suspense & Entertainment
BMC Budget 2026: From Building Plans To Licences, Citizens To Get Step-by-Step AI Guidance As BMC Aims To Cut Delays And Simplify Services
BMC Budget 2026: From Building Plans To Licences, Citizens To Get Step-by-Step AI Guidance As BMC Aims To Cut Delays And Simplify Services
National Arogya Fair 2026: President Droupadi Murmu Urges Boost In Medicinal Plant Farming
National Arogya Fair 2026: President Droupadi Murmu Urges Boost In Medicinal Plant Farming
BMC 2026 Budget Allocates ₹7,456 Crore For Health: 4,556 New Beds, Super-Speciality Care, Advanced MRI Machines
BMC 2026 Budget Allocates ₹7,456 Crore For Health: 4,556 New Beds, Super-Speciality Care, Advanced MRI Machines

What is the matter?

The case dates back to February 14, 2025, when the body of 14-year-old Abhyuday Jain was found in the bathroom of his house. Based on the post-mortem report and circumstantial evidence, the police suspected Alka Jain and treated the case as murder. An FIR was registered at Kotwali police station on February 22, and she was arrested on March 8. She remained in custody until she was granted bail on June 17.

Abhyuday’s father, Anupam Jain, was unhappy with the initial police investigation. Acting on his complaint, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed under the instructions of the IG and led by Shivpuri DSP Avneet Sharma.

Read Also
MP News: Jabalpur Woman Accuses Husband Of Sending Triple Talaq Via WhatsApp Message After 15 Years...
article-image

The SIT sought a medico-legal opinion from doctors at Gandhi Medical College, which concluded that Abhyuday died by hanging.

Based on this finding, the SIT declared Alka Jain innocent and submitted a closure report in court on May 5.

High Court observes conclusions based on assumptions, not evidence

However, on May 9, 2025, the Guna CJM rejected the report and ordered a criminal trial against her. Alka Jain then challenged this order in the High Court.

Read Also
MP News: Woman Duped Of ₹10 Lakh After Tenant Lures Her Into Signing Blank Cheque For Hospital...
article-image

After hearing the case and reviewing all records, the High Court observed that the lower court’s conclusions were based on assumptions and not on legally acceptable evidence.

The court ruled that continuing the case despite the SIT report clearing the woman would be a misuse of law and a violation of justice.

Follow us on