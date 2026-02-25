MP News: High Court Clears Mom Of Son’s Murder Charge, Says 'Suspicion Cannot Replace Proof'

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was freed of the grave allegation of murdering her own son after the Madhya Pradesh High Court delivered a judgment in her favour on Wednesday.

The court quashed the FIR registered against Alka Jain, a resident of Guna, and also cancelled the order of the Guna CJM Court that had taken cognizance of murder and evidence-hiding charges against her.

The ruling was passed by the Madhya Pradesh High Court Gwalior Bench, which clearly stated that continuing criminal proceedings without strong and clear evidence amounts to injustice.

With this order, Alka Jain has been completely freed from all allegations related to the death of her son.

What is the matter?

The case dates back to February 14, 2025, when the body of 14-year-old Abhyuday Jain was found in the bathroom of his house. Based on the post-mortem report and circumstantial evidence, the police suspected Alka Jain and treated the case as murder. An FIR was registered at Kotwali police station on February 22, and she was arrested on March 8. She remained in custody until she was granted bail on June 17.

Abhyuday’s father, Anupam Jain, was unhappy with the initial police investigation. Acting on his complaint, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed under the instructions of the IG and led by Shivpuri DSP Avneet Sharma.

The SIT sought a medico-legal opinion from doctors at Gandhi Medical College, which concluded that Abhyuday died by hanging.

Based on this finding, the SIT declared Alka Jain innocent and submitted a closure report in court on May 5.

High Court observes conclusions based on assumptions, not evidence

However, on May 9, 2025, the Guna CJM rejected the report and ordered a criminal trial against her. Alka Jain then challenged this order in the High Court.

After hearing the case and reviewing all records, the High Court observed that the lower court’s conclusions were based on assumptions and not on legally acceptable evidence.

The court ruled that continuing the case despite the SIT report clearing the woman would be a misuse of law and a violation of justice.