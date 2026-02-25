MP News: Woman Duped Of ₹10 Lakh After Tenant Lures Her Into Signing Blank Cheque For Hospital Bill In Jabalpur

AI Generated Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was allegedly duped of ₹10 lakh after being made to sign a blank cheque in the name of hospital expenses in Jabalpur on Wednesday.

She was lured by a tenant, who, according to her, misused her trust during a medical emergency.

The victim, Geeta Ben, a resident of Vijay Nagar 90 Quarters, has lodged a complaint with the police, accusing her tenant of misusing her trust.

The trap...

According to the complaint, the accused, Dr Amit Kushwaha, was living as a tenant at the woman’s house. When Geeta Ben’s husband fell seriously ill, the accused offered to help and claimed that he would provide proper treatment.

The accused later took the woman’s husband to a hospital in Bhopal for treatment. After the treatment, the hospital bill came to around ₹30,000.

For paying this amount, the accused asked Geeta Ben to sign a blank cheque, to clear the hospital bill. Believing his words, she signed the cheque.

However, the accused allegedly misused the blank cheque and transferred ₹10 lakh from the woman’s bank account into his own account. The fraud came to light when Geeta Ben received information from her bank about the large transaction.

After discovering the fraud, the woman approached the police and filed a formal complaint.

She informed the police that she had signed the cheque only for hospital payment and had no idea about this huge amount would be withdrawn from her account.

The Police Station has registered the complaint and started an investigation into the matter. Police officials said they are examining bank records, hospital documents, and the role of the accused in detail.