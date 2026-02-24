MP News: Posing As CBI Officials, Cybercriminals Swindle ₹2.5 Crore From 90-Year-Old Retired Air Force Officer In Gwalior

MP News: Posing As CBI Officials, Cybercriminals Swindle ₹2.52 Crore From 90-Year-Old Retired Air Force Officer In Gwalior | AI Generated Representational Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 90-year-old retired Indian Air Force officer was allegedly duped of ₹2.52 crore in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior by cybercriminals posing as CBI officials.

Cyber ​​fraudsters posing as Delhi CBI officers tricked the victim into believing their documents were fraudulent and kept him and his wife under digital arrest and then defrauded them of ₹2.52 crore.

According to reports, Narayan Mahadev Tikekar, a 90-year-old retired radiologist from the Air Force Medical Department, lives in Winters Hills, Gwalior.

On January 28th, 2026, Narayan received a WhatsApp call from the caller, who identified himself as a Delhi CBI officer. The cyber fraudster posing as a CBI officer alleged that his documents were involved in fraudulent activities and that he was being placed under “digital arrest.”

The accused then exploited his age and convinced him that he was a senior citizen and hence was being digitally arrested instead of physically detaining him.

Over a WhatsApp video call, the accused allegedly collected personal and financial details and instructed him to transfer funds for verification purposes, assuring him that the money would be returned after the inquiry.

On this assurance, he transferred ₹2,52,16,000 to the fraudster on different dates within 27 days from January 28 till late February.

The incident came to light after Narayan visited the bank repetitively to withdraw such a large amount. The bank officials grew suspicious and interrogated him. Initially, Narayan refused to confront, but later he confided about the entire incident. Upon learning about it, the bank officials informed him that there is no such concept as “digital arrest." Realising he had been defrauded, Narayan approached the cyber cell and lodged a complaint.

On his complaint, the cybercrime police registered a case against the unknown fraudster and started searching for the accused.