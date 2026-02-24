 MP News: Posing As CBI Officials, Cybercriminals Swindle ₹2.5 Crore From 90-Year-Old Retired Air Force Officer In Gwalior
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Posing As CBI Officials, Cybercriminals Swindle ₹2.5 Crore From 90-Year-Old Retired Air Force Officer In Gwalior

MP News: Posing As CBI Officials, Cybercriminals Swindle ₹2.5 Crore From 90-Year-Old Retired Air Force Officer In Gwalior

In a major cyber fraud in Gwalior, a 90-year-old retired Indian Air Force Wing Commander was duped of ₹2.52 crore by fraudsters posing as officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation. The accused placed him under a fake “digital arrest” via WhatsApp, coercing him to transfer money over 27 days. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Tuesday, February 24, 2026, 04:54 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Posing As CBI Officials, Cybercriminals Swindle ₹2.52 Crore From 90-Year-Old Retired Air Force Officer In Gwalior | AI Generated Representational Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 90-year-old retired Indian Air Force officer was allegedly duped of ₹2.52 crore in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior by cybercriminals posing as CBI officials.

Cyber ​​fraudsters posing as Delhi CBI officers tricked the victim into believing their documents were fraudulent and kept him and his wife under digital arrest and then defrauded them of ₹2.52 crore.

According to reports, Narayan Mahadev Tikekar, a 90-year-old retired radiologist from the Air Force Medical Department, lives in Winters Hills, Gwalior.

Narayan Mahadev Tikekar and his wife

Narayan Mahadev Tikekar and his wife |

On January 28th, 2026, Narayan received a WhatsApp call from the caller, who identified himself as a Delhi CBI officer. The cyber fraudster posing as a CBI officer alleged that his documents were involved in fraudulent activities and that he was being placed under “digital arrest.”

FPJ Shorts
Tata Sons Board Defers N Chandrasekharan’s Reappointment as Chairman; Noel Tata Flags Greenfield Losses
Tata Sons Board Defers N Chandrasekharan’s Reappointment as Chairman; Noel Tata Flags Greenfield Losses
DSP Among 5 Policemen Killed After Police Van Attacked By Unidentified Men In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kohat
DSP Among 5 Policemen Killed After Police Van Attacked By Unidentified Men In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kohat
Mumbai Woman Arrested In High-Profile Forgery Case Following Bombay High Court Observations
Mumbai Woman Arrested In High-Profile Forgery Case Following Bombay High Court Observations
'Aapko Sharam Nahi Aayi': Vanshaj Singh Refuses To Shake Hands With Karan Patel After Wild Card Return In The 50- Watch VIDEO
'Aapko Sharam Nahi Aayi': Vanshaj Singh Refuses To Shake Hands With Karan Patel After Wild Card Return In The 50- Watch VIDEO

The accused then exploited his age and convinced him that he was a senior citizen and hence was being digitally arrested instead of physically detaining him.

Over a WhatsApp video call, the accused allegedly collected personal and financial details and instructed him to transfer funds for verification purposes, assuring him that the money would be returned after the inquiry.

On this assurance, he transferred ₹2,52,16,000 to the fraudster on different dates within 27 days from January 28 till late February.

Read Also
MP News: ₹3,000 To Ladli Behana By 2028, Says CM Mohan Yadav
article-image

The incident came to light after Narayan visited the bank repetitively to withdraw such a large amount. The bank officials grew suspicious and interrogated him. Initially, Narayan refused to confront, but later he confided about the entire incident. Upon learning about it, the bank officials informed him that there is no such concept as “digital arrest." Realising he had been defrauded, Narayan approached the cyber cell and lodged a complaint.

On his complaint, the cybercrime police registered a case against the unknown fraudster and started searching for the accused.

Read Also
MP News: Shivpuri Police Bust Cyber Gang Cheating ₹2.5 Crore Through Obscene Videos
article-image

Follow us on