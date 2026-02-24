MP News: ₹3,000 To Ladli Behana By 2028, Says CM Mohan Yadav | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Monday that Rs 3,000 would be given to every Ladli Behana by 2028. Till now, the sum given to each beneficiary had been increased to Rs 1,500, he said.

He took a dig on the Opposition, saying that earlier the Congress claimed that the scheme was only till the elections, but it had completed around two-and-a-half years now.

The Chief Minister was speaking in the Assembly during the discussion on the question asked by Congress MLA Mahesh Parmar as to when would Rs 3000 be given to Ladli Behana and when would their new registration be started.

As the government could not give a satisfactory reply about the new registration under Ladli Behana scheme, the Opposition staged a walk-out from the Assembly.

Earlier, Parmar said that former CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan had promised to give Rs 3,000 to Ladli Behana in five years and there were thousands of his videos in this regard. But Ladli Behana had been cheated, he said.

Moreover, Ladli Behana over 60 years of age were being struck off the list at a time when they were in dire need of financial help, he said.

Women and child development minister Nirmala Bhuria said that old age pension was given to Ladli Behana on crossing the age bar of 60 years.

On the question about new registration under the scheme, the minister said that it was impossible to tell the exact time in this regard.

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar said the government s financial situation was pathetic and hence it should be made clear when the registration would be done.

The minister gives numbers

Women and child development minister Nirmala Bhuria said that in January 2026, there were 7.89 lakh Ladli Behana in the age group of 55 to 60 years, 71.63 lakh in the age group of 35 to 55 years and 45.26 lakh in the age group of 23 to 35 years.

In June 2023, the number in the age group of 21 to 23 years was 1.88 lakh and had now become zero. She was giving a written reply on the question asked by Congress Pratap Grehwal in the assembly on Monday.