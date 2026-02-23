Bhopal News: Opposition Seeks CBI Probe Into Death Of Tribal MBBS Student, Government Backs SIT

Bhopal News: Opposition Seeks CBI Probe Into Death Of Tribal MBBS Student, Govt Backs SIT | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Opposition raised the sensational death incident of tribal MBBS student Roshni of Gandhi Medical College in Assembly and demanded CBI probe or judicial inquiry into the case.

The Government expressed faith in investigation being carried out by Special Investigation Team (SIT) and said the probe would be completed within three months.

Congress MLAs Sena Patel and Rajan Mandloi moved call attention motion over the issue. Sena Patel said autopsy of victim was conducted without informing her family and demanded that FIR be registered in this regard.

Minister of State for Home Narendra Shivaji Patel informed House that SIT comprising three women officers, including Ankita Khatarkar, is probing the matter.

The victim was found dead on third floor of private hostel though she lived on first floor. Forensic examination of her mobile phone indicated she was under stress due to studies. CCTV footage showed her going to third floor of the hostel.

She was identified in presence of her mother. So far, no evidence of murder has been found in the case.

Meanwhile, Mandloi alleged that students coming from villages face discrimination in educational institutions. He said he too faced similar problems during higher studies.

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar said friends of victim described her as an intelligent student and questioned possibility of suicide. He expressed apprehension that she may have been raped before death.