Bhopal News: Newly Married Man Killed In Road Mishap | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a hit-and-run accident, a 25-year-old man lost his life in a road accident barely a month after his wedding, leaving his family in deep shock. The incident took place under Shahpura police station limits on Sunday night.

According to reports, the deceased has been identified as Shubhankar Gaur. In-charge at Shahpura police station, Santosh Markam said the incident occurred late Sunday night when Shubhankar was returning home after finishing work at a carpentry site.

Around 10 pm, while riding his motorcycle towards his residence in BDA Colony, Awadhpuri an unidentified speeding car hit his bike near Danapani Road. Shubhankar was thrown several metres away and died on the spot due to the severe impact.

Police reached the scene soon after receiving information and sent the body for post-mortem examination. The body was handed over to the family on Monday afternoon after the autopsy. Family members informed police that Shubhankar had got married in January this year. The family was still celebrating the wedding when the tragic accident turned their joy into grief.

Police officials said CCTV footage installed in nearby areas were being examined to identify the vehicle and its driver.