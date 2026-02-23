MP News: 'Hum Poori Takat Se Ladhenge...' LoP Singhar Announces Rahul Gandhi's Bhopal Visit On Feb 24 For 'Kisan Nyay’ Campaign

MP News: Rahul Gandhi To Visit Bhopal On Feb 24 For 'Kisan Nyay’ Campaign | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal on February 24 (Tuesday) to raise the voice of farmers across the country.

Madhya Pradesh LoP Umang Singhar took to his official X handle to inform about Gandhi’s visit.

He wrote, “Main aapko vishwas dilata hoon ki maanyiya Shri Rahul Gandhi ji, maanyiya Shri Mallikarjun Kharge ji evam poori Bharatiya Rashtriya Congress kisan bhaiyon ke adhikar, samman aur bhavishya ke liye poori taakat se, mazbooti se lad rahi hai aur ladti rahegi.….(I assure you that respected Rahul Gandhi ji, respected Mallikarjun Kharge ji, and the entire Indian National Congress are fighting strongly and will continue to fight for the rights, dignity, and future of our farmer brothers..)”

24 फरवरी 2026 को देश के किसान भाइयों की आवाज बुलंद करने जननायक राहुल गांधी जी भोपाल आ रहे है।



मैं आपको विश्वास दिलाता हूँ कि माननीय श्री राहुल गांधी जी ,माननीय श्री मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे जी एवं पूरी भारतीय राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेस किसान भाइयों के अधिकार, सम्मान और भविष्य के लिए पूरी ताकत… pic.twitter.com/Em4V8u5tjb — Umang Singhar (@UmangSinghar) February 23, 2026

He further stated that farmers are the nation’s food providers, regardless of which political party they support and will always fight for their rights.

The party announced that the fight for ‘Kisan Nyay’ (justice for farmers) will begin from the land of Bhopal on February 24.

Congress has appealed to people to gather in large numbers and support the movement to strengthen the voice of farmers.

Protest at Vidhan Sabha

Meanwhile, Congress continues to protest at Madhya Pradesh assembly. On Monday, all Congress MLAs raised their voice against the India-US trade deal, which the Congress party claims will harm farmers and cause injustice to them.

The symbolic protest was held under the leadership of Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar.

The MLAs raised concerns that the agreement could negatively impact the agricultural sector and affect farmers’ livelihoods. They demanded that the government protect farmers’ interests and review the deal carefully.

Jitu Patwari criticises PM Modi

Jitu Patwari alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi signed the trade deal with the United States at the cost of Indian farmers’ interests.

He added, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi will strengthen the farmers’ movement at a 'Kisan Mahachaupal' to be held in Bhopal on Tuesday.