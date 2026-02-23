 Madhya Pradesh Universities To Teach Temple Management Courses To Boost Religious Tourism
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced that universities will offer courses on temple management, covering religious tourism, administration, finance, and security, to boost the economy. Samrat Vikramaditya University leads with diploma and postgraduate programs, while Mahakal Lok idols will be replaced with stone and metal ones, creating local employment.

PTIUpdated: Monday, February 23, 2026, 12:08 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav | X / Mohan Yadav

Indore: Temple management will be offered as a subject in Madhya Pradesh's universities to boost religious tourism and bolster the economy, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters here, Yadav said universities will offer courses that cover religious tourism as well as financial and administrative management of temples, including security.

"Temples have always been centres of faith, devotion and belief for us. We are trying to understand how proper temple management can help energise the economy," he said.

The chief minister said Samrat Vikramaditya University in Ujjain has taken the lead by offering diploma and postgraduate courses on the subject, under which students will receive theoretical and practical training from scholars.

Religious corridors are being developed at 13 pilgrimage sites in the state along the lines of Ujjain's Shri Mahakal Lok, he said.

Yadav also announced that the state government has decided to remove fibre statues from the Shri Mahakal Lok complex and replace them with stone and metal idols.

"These idols, based on the country's ancient architectural art, are being crafted in Ujjain itself, generating employment for local people," he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

