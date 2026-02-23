Maharashtra HSC 2026: No Re-Exam For Chemistry Paper, Says State Board After Nagpur Incident

IANS

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has ruled out a re-examination for the HSC Chemistry paper 2026, following reports that the question paper was circulated on a WhatsApp group shortly before the exam began.

The clarification comes amid concern among students and parents after two persons were arrested in Nagpur in connection with the incident.

What happened in Nagpur?

The matter surfaced on February 18 at St Ursula’s College in Nagpur’s Mankapur area. During the Chemistry examination, which began at 11 am, an invigilator grew suspicious when a student remained in the washroom for nearly 20 minutes, as reported by NDTV.

Upon checking, the student was found carrying a mobile phone inside the examination hall, a clear violation of board rules. A preliminary inspection of the device revealed that an image of the Chemistry question paper had been shared in a WhatsApp group between 10:37 am and 10:40 am, minutes before the exam commenced.

Police later confirmed that two individuals were arrested. One of the accused is reportedly associated with a small tuition centre, while the other was part of the WhatsApp group where the paper was circulated. Officials said identities cannot be disclosed at this stage as the investigation is ongoing.

‘No Evidence of Widespread Leak’

Despite the arrests, the Board stated that the incident does not qualify as a full-fledged question paper leak. According to officials, the circulation was limited to a small group of around a dozen students and did not indicate a systemic breach.

Authorities also noted that the student found with the phone had not opened the message during the exam and therefore did not gain any academic advantage.

“The examinations will continue as per schedule,” a senior board official said, adding that there is no justification for conducting a re-exam, as per media reports.

Revised exam protocols

The HSC 2026 examinations, being held from February 10 to March 11, will proceed without disruption. However, as a precautionary step, the Board has tightened procedures at exam centres. Question papers are now being distributed strictly at the scheduled start time, and students are being given an additional 10 minutes at the end of the paper to compensate for the change.

Meanwhile, police investigations are underway to trace the original source of the circulation. Students who are part of the WhatsApp group have not yet been questioned, as examinations are still in progress.

For now, the Board has urged students to focus on their remaining papers and avoid speculation.