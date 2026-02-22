MP News: Shivpuri Police Bust Cyber Gang Cheating ₹2.5 Crore Through Obscene Videos |

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh’s police in Shivpuri have uncovered a large cyber gang that recorded obscene videos through online chatting and video calls and blackmailed people across India by threatening them with ‘digital arrest.’

The gang has reportedly cheated victims of more than ₹2.5 crore so far.

SP Aman Singh Rathore said the accused created fake WhatsApp accounts in women’s names.

They sent friend requests to people interested in online chatting and then engaged them in obscene chats and video calls.

The gang recorded the entire call and chat. Afterwards, they posed as police officers and threatened victims with serious charges such as rape and child pornography.

They demanded money under the pretext of ‘case settlement.’ Many victims paid large sums due to fear of social embarrassment and legal action.

FP Photo

Based on four FIRs registered at different police stations, police have arrested 20 accused so far out of 32 named suspects, while the search for the others continues. The gang includes two women.

Police have seized 7 cars, 1 motorcycle, 29 mobile phones, ATM cards, bank passbooks, cash of ₹1.2 lakh, and property worth around ₹1.07 crore, including a luxury house built using the fraud money.

The police have also confiscated the house’s registration documents.

SP Rathore reiterated that the accused were using fake female accounts to lure people.

They carried out obscene conversations and video calls, recorded them, and then threatened victims as police officers.

They demanded money digitally in the name of “case settlement,” exploiting victims’ fear of legal action and social shame.

The police urged the public to avoid unknown video calls and obscene chats. They warned not to panic if someone called claiming a ‘digital arrest.’

Anyone receiving such threats should immediately report to the nearest police station or cyber helpline. Citizens are advised to use social media and chatting apps carefully to avoid falling victim to such scams.