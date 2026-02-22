MP News: Irregularities Galore Medical University, Says CAG Report | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The CAG report has revealed several irregularities in the functioning of the Jabalpur Medical University.

The irregularities highlighted in the CAG report included a lack of academic calendar, an acute shortage of staff, failure to prepare annual accounts on time, and inability to develop software for conducting examinations.

Keeping the shortcomings in mind, the CAG report suspects there might have been corruption and fraud in the university.

Twelve years have passed since the university was established, but it has yet to set up a court and an academic council, the report said.

The university has also not formed a committee of examiners and moderators. As a result, examiners and moderators are arbitrarily chosen.

As the university failed to put up a proper balance sheet, the CAG report suspected the possibility of irregularities.

The university did not collect Rs 98 crore of endowment funds from the related colleges. The university was supposed to collect GST on the affiliation fund, which was Rs 23 crore. On the other hand, the university deposited GST worth Rs 15 crore from its accounts.

According to the report, there is an acute shortage of staff. Against the 275 approved posts, 91 employees are working.

The positions, like rector, administrative officer, finance officer, and assistant registrar, are lying vacant.

Because there is no software to deal with the examination system, the officials do many things manually.

It also came to light that the nursing colleges have started admissions without getting affiliation from the university.

The university is also not inspecting the colleges, the CAG report said.