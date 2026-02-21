Bhopal News: CAG Flags Sagar Public School, Mount Litera, BSSS | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prominent educational institutions in the state capital, including Sagar Public School, Mount Litera School and Bhopal School of Social Sciences (BSSS) College, have been flagged for serious violations of building and planning norms in the latest Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India report.

The audit highlights breaches of safety regulations, misuse of basements, inadequate access roads, failure to maintain mandatory open spaces, and regulatory lapses by the Town and Country Planning (T&CP) Department and Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Minimum open space norms violated

Under the MP Bhumi Vikas Niyam (MPBVN), buildings must maintain Minimum Open Space (MOS) for ventilation, natural light, and emergency access, including passage for 18-tonne fire engines. At BSSS College, the side open space measured just two metres against the mandated six metres, directly compromising fire safety. The audit also noted that BSSS was operating without development permission from T&CP authorities.

Environmental concern

Rule 76 of MPBVN allows basements only for parking, storage of non-combustible goods, and similar restricted uses. The audit recorded 14 violations across the state. In Bhopal, Sagar Public School used its basement as a kitchen, a prohibited activity. The school also allegedly altered the flow of a nearby nala (drain), raising environmental and legal concerns.

Road width norms ignored

Building rules require public roads at least 7.5 metres wide. The audit found nine instances where roads were narrower. At Mount Litera School, the approach road measured 5.4 metres against the required 12 metres, violating safety and accessibility standards.

Regulatory failure under scrutiny

The CAG report concluded that T&CP and BMC failed to enforce permissions, inspect deviations, or recover penalties, noting no corrective action was taken even after the Exit Conference in February 2025.

Institutions response

Manju Mehta, PRO of BSSS College, said the institution had permission from BHEL Civil Department, claiming no additional T&CP clearance was required. Nitish Talwar, PRO of Sagar Public School, denied violations, while Shalini, PRO of Mount Litera School, said they were unaware of the report or any breaches.